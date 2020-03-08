Cassia Seed Extract Market to Witness Robust Expansion by 2027 Key players & Technological Innovation by 2027

Cassia seed extract is derived from the dried ripe seed of Cassia tora L. or Cassia obtusifolia L. It is consumed in combination with the drugs for improving eyesight, liver heat or fire, and relaxing the bowels. The cassia seed extract is used as a tonic for the kidney, eyes, bowel, and liver, relaxing bowels, weight loss, and lowering blood pressure. The global cassia seed extract market is expected to have significant growth rate, attributed to growing supplement market, the rapid rate of urbanization, and increasing health consciousness among consumers. North America has substantial growth in the global cassia seed extract market, owing to increasing employment in a sedentary job which requires continuous staring at computer screens.

Global Cassia Seed Extract Market Dynamics:

The growth of the global cassia seed extract market is driven by growing demand for organic food, high demand for food products helpful for losing fat, increasing investments in the food industry, and increasing health consciousness of consumers.

Macroeconomic factors such as growing economy, rapid rate of urbanization, increasing per capita income, and increasing employment rate driving the global cassia seed extract market. The properties of cassia seed such as lipid metabolism inhibitor, helps to soothe the eyes, and prevention & treatment of constipation, high cholesterol, high blood pressure, and eye diseases fueling the demand of cassia seed extract market.

However, long-term consumption of cassia seed leads to several adverse effects including stomach pain, hypotension, diarrhea, premature labor due to an abnormality in the endometrium, and irregular menstruation. Some of the factors trending the global cassia seed extract market include mergers & acquisitions between the suppliers and end-use industries of cassia seed extract market and increasing technological advancement in the production of cassia seed extract. The company operates in the cassia seed extract market have significantly high opportunity in regions such as Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America attributed to the significantly growing economy and working population across the regions.

Global Cassia Seed Extract Market Segmentation:

The global cassia seed extract market is segmented on the basis of application, distribution channel, and region. Based on application, the global cassia seed extract market segmented as pharmaceutical, nutraceutical, food & beverages, and others. Among these, nutraceutical segment has relatively high revenue share over the forecast period.

On the basis of the distribution channel, the global cassia seed extract market is segmented as wholesale and retail. The retail segment is fragmented into hypermarket/supermarket, convenience store, and e-Commerce. Among distribution channel segment, the wholesale segment is expected to have a substantial revenue share in cassia seed extract market, owing to significantly growing food service and manufacturing sector across the globe, whereas retail segment is expected to expand at substantial growth rate.

Global Cassia Seed Extract Market Regional Outlook:

Based on the geographies, the global cassia seed extract market is fragmented into seven regions — North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia-Pacific except Japan, Japan, and the Middle East & Africa. Among the regions, North America and Western Europe accounts for a relatively high share of the cassia seed extract market, attributed to the high proportion of the sedentary working population. Asia-Pacific cassia seed extract market is expanding at a significant CAGR, owing to rapidly growing population across the region particularly in the countries such as China and India. The Middle East and Africa is expected to expand at a substantial CAGR, owing to growing food industry across the region. Eastern Europe and Japan also accounts for significant value share in the global cassia seed extract market. Overall, the outlook for the global cassia seed extract market will have a positive growth over the forecast period, increasing demand for nutraceutical and health consciousness among consumers being counterfeiting factors.

Global Cassia Seed Extract Market Player:

Few players in the global cassia seed extract market include Shaanxi Yongyuan Bio-Tech Co., Ltd., Xi’an Green Spring Technology Co., Ltd., Changsha Wanrun Bio-Technology Co. Ltd., Botaniex Biotech Inc., Shaoxing Marina Biotechnology Co.,Ltd., NATUREX FRANCE AVIGNON, and Teatox Australia Pty Ltd.

The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.