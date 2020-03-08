Cloud Monitoring as a Service Market 2019 To See Worldwide Massive Growth – Industry Trends, Forecast Of Top Countries 2025

Cloud monitoring involves the process of reviewing, monitoring as well as managing the operational workflow processes present within a cloud-based IT infrastructure. The cloud monitoring falls under cloud security and management processes and is generally implemented using automated monitoring software providing central access and control over the whole cloud infrastructure. In addition to monitoring and providing solutions, the cloud monitoring data further helps in evaluation of performance for entire infrastructure on a modular level. These services are a powerful and proactive IT monitoring platform encompassing all the essential monitoring and management capabilities required for cloud services and modern data center. Cloud monitoring as a service is a type of IT service that provides both cloud monitoring and management tools for checking the cloud based platforms, servers, websites and IT Infrastructure etc. This provides a complete managed service especially helpful for cloud and virtualization environments in organizations. It is typically seen that all these services are delivered through a SaaS (software as a service) based cloud software for detecting performance issues across cloud infrastructure.

The global market for cloud monitoring as a service has been segmented on the basis of deployment model, applications and geography. Based on the deployment model, this market has been segmented into public, private and hybrid cloud. Enterprise resource planning (ERP), human resource management (HRM), supply chain management (SCM) and customer relationship management (CRM) among others form the various applications areas for this market globally. Global cloud monitoring as a service market on the basis of geography has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East and Africa.

It is the overall power of monitoring the complete IT based infrastructure forms one of the major drivers for this market. In addition to this, the application of cloud based monitoring services further provides benefits such as keeping a check over the server uptime as well as the response rate that also helps the organization in evaluation of customer/user experience. This allows the company to keep a track over the exact demands of customers along with monitoring what the organization is able to provide to its customers through the database using well defined customized software. Post monitoring all the statistics, issues if found are reported to the cloud administrators within a central dashboard through different notifications in the form of sms, e-mails etc. This allows professionals working on it to unplug from constantly watching the dashboards knowing they will be informed about the situation accordingly. With all these drivers that have a positive impact over this market, it is the presence of certain restraints such as high costs associated with its application along with the technological expertise required for the proper functioning of these cloud based monitoring services that limits the growth of this market. Besides all these, it is the growing demand for Internet of things (IoT) technology that is expected to provide more opportunities for this market in the coming years.

Geographically, it is North America followed by Europe that forms some of the major regions for this market. The rise in application of IoT technology along with growing complexities in monitoring organizational databases has been some of the major drivers to positively impact this market. Asia Pacific further contributed as another important region for this market along with being one of the fastest growing regions globally. China and India among others are some major countries pushing the growth of this market. Application of cloud based technology along with technological advancement has been a few major drivers for this market in Asia Pacific region.

Some of the key companies present in the global cloud monitoring as a service market include Amazon.com, Inc. (The U.S.), Cisco Systems (The U.S.), Google (The U.S.), IBM Corporation (The U.S.), Microsoft Corporation (The U.S.), Oracle Corporation (The U.S.), CA Technologies (The U.S.), SAP SE (Germany), YAHOO! Inc. (The U.S.), and Hewlett-Packard (The U.S.) among others.

