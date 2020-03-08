Competitive Scenario: Global WAN optimization Market – Real Time Analysis & Forecast 2017 – 2025

WAN optimization technology enables heavy transfer of data across network without the need of buying more bandwidth. This technology is mainly used to carry out projects and new application rollouts. WAN optimization market is increasingly going through innovations due to change in IT and business requirements of various organizations. As a result, these organizations are looking for more flexible WAN capabilities. Wide Area Networking (WAN) or internet has heavily impacted the enterprise market by transforming it with diverse technologies which in turn enable secure and quick data transmissions over the network. As a result enterprises are focusing on WAN optimization technologies with an objective to maintain network infrastructure. This in turn aims at deriving maximum benefits in terms of bandwidth optimization, increased throughput, scalability and network acceleration. The other key features of this technology include data security, maximizing of regulatory compliance, data center consolidation, transparency of application data flow and backup infrastructure among others.

The WAN optimization technology is capable of handling real-time applications that includes streamlining of video, Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) and pre-population of on-demand video among other features substantially which in turn reduces the demand of networks. Hence, the WAN optimization is mainly advantageous for businesses which are network dependent. Therefore, the WAN Optimization market is predicted to witness a steady growth during the projection period from 2017 to 2025.

Global WAN Optimization market has been segmented on the basis of solutions, services, deployment type and end user industry. Solutions segment is further bifurcated into WAN Optimization Controllers (WOC) Appliance, Hybrid Network Optimization and Network Traffic Acceleration among others. Services segment is bifurcated into deployment and integration services, training and support services and professional services. By deployment, the market has been additionally segmented into on-premises and on-demand deployment. In terms of end user, the global WAN Optimization market is segmented into IT and telecom, energy, healthcare, manufacturing and retail among others. Easy transmission of high memory content over the networks followed by handling of high data traffic is one of the important factor driving the global WAN Optimization market. Increase in the adoption of cloud and virtual WAN optimization controllers are driving the WAN Optimization market. In addition, increase in number of branch offices and data center is also acting as a driving factor in the growth of global WAN Optimization market. However, high initial investments faced by the vendors are restraining the growth of this market in terms of deployment. Introduction of advanced form of WAN that is Next Generation WAN optimization serves as opportunity for the global WAN Optimization market. This advanced technology helps to support various data signals that includes IP and Ethernet. In addition, it also aims at efficient mapping of such signals.

Geographically, global WAN Optimization market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle- East and Africa (MEA) and Latin America. In 2016, North America held the largest share of the WAN Optimization market due to increase in demand of cloud services in this region. In addition, increase in adoption of the WAN Optimization hardware and services is one of the primary factor boosting the demand of this market in this region. The U.S is the largest contributor in this regional market. Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing market for WAN Optimization market. All these factors are expected to increase the demand of WAN Optimization market during the forecast period from 2017- 2025.

The major players operating in the global Casino Management Systems market includes Silver Peak, Inc.(The U.S), Array Networks(The U.S),Blue Coat Systems, Inc. (The U.S), Aryaka Networks, Inc.(The U.S), Exinda (The U.S), Riverbed(The U.S) and Citrix Systems, Inc(The U.S) among others.

