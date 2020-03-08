Corrosion Resistant Resin Market : Technological Advancements Expected to Boost Revenue Growth During 2019 – 2025
Corrosion Resistant Resin Market report includes (6 Year Forecast 2019-2025)
Based on end-use industry, the oil & gas segment is projected to lead the CRR market during the forecast period. Corrosion resistant resins are widely used in the oil & gas industry as coatings and composites. Coatings are done on underground fuel storage tanks, pipelines to protect them from corrosion.The global Corrosion Resistant Resin market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 4.9% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on Corrosion Resistant Resin volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Corrosion Resistant Resin market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Ashland Inc.
Oiln Corporation
Hexion Inc.
Huntsman Corporation
Reichhold LLC
Scott Bader Company Limited
Alpha Owens-Corning (AOC) LLC
Polynt SPA
Aditya Birla Chemicals
Sino Polymer Co. Ltd.
Other Players
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
Epoxy
Polyester
Polyurethane
Vinyl Ester
Others
Segment by Application
Marine
Automotive & transportation
Oil & gas
Infrastructure
Heavy industries
Others
