Cosmetic Threads Market: Future Growth Strategies by Experts & Top Players 2025

Cosmetic threads are specialized threads used in cosmetic surgeries for lifting the sagged skin and obtaining a smoother- & younger-looking complexion. The procedure is minimally invasive and is used these days as an alternative for the surgical procedures. Most of the population in the age group of 3060 are eligible for the thread lifting procedure. Generally used materials in the manufacturing of cosmetic threads include PDO (polydioxanone), PLA (polylactic acid) and caprolactone threads. The procedure is gaining popularity these days due to its shortened procedure time of less than an hour. The procedure is also popular as a lunch hour face lift or weekend face lift.

The cosmetic threads market is dependent on various macro-economic factors, industry dynamics, technological advancements and the healthcare industry demand. The key manufacturers operating in the cosmetic threads market are focusing on acquisitions, mergers, expansion, product launches and development of new technologies. Affordability of the treatment, popularity of minimally invasive methods as well as continuous growth in the aesthetic industry are factors expected to support the growth of the cosmetic threads market over the forecast period.

Some of the trends in the cosmetic threads market include the rise in personal care, introduction of new technologies and new 4D thread lifting technique. Affordability with reduced time, rising geriatric population and increasing use in the combination treatment approach are some of the major factors driving the growth of the cosmetic threads market. However, governmental regulations, associated risks and complications, lack of skilled professionals as well as popularity of other non-surgical methods are expected to restrict the growth of the cosmetic threads market. There are opportunities for the players in the cosmetic threads market for strengthening their distribution partner relationships, developing new technologies as well as focusing on marketing & branding their products.

