Crates And Pallets Packaging Market Is Projected to Significant Growth During the Forecast Period of 2018-2028

Packaging has become an integral part of most of the industries in the world. The demand for packaging has surged throughout the past decade. This demand has brought about a series of innovations to packaging that has improved the packaging design and functionality. The shift in the use of materials used for packaging has also witnessed a great shift. A move from rigid to flexible packaging has now become the norm in most of the industries. However, when we are analyzing about shipping and transport of larger consignments, we will find that rigid packaging has still kept its hold. The most common example are crates and pallets. Crates and pallets holds around 90% share in bulk packaging material. Further, with increase of trade, commerce and rapid logistic business it can be anticipated that crates and pallets packaging market will gain significant growth over the forecast period.

Crates and Pallets Packaging Market: Drivers & Restraints

Global rise in disposable incomes and consumerism, food and beverages sector will witness a huge demand, which is the major driver for global crates and pallets market. As a result, we can expect a steady growth in the crates and pallets market throughout forecast period of 2017-2027. Boom in e-commerce, increase in modern retail format are another factors, which is boosting the crates and pallets market.

Increase in consumption of poultry products and subsequent rise in poultry business is fuelling the demand of crates and pallets market. Crates and pallets are now not only restricted to packaging and handling of food items, various other industries such as gardening or nursery are also utilizing crates and pallets for plant and flower plantation. Such an use has given a new aesthetic approach towards use of crates and pallets which will further bring in new avenue where crates and palates market will eventually grow as well.

Due to the market being quite fragmented, there is trouble in standardization of crates and pallets. However, efforts have been made both at the local and global level for the same. Crates and pallets are now primarily made of plastic, which is a harmful material. Sudden ban on plastic industries can affect the crates and pallets market also.

Crates and Pallets Packaging Market: Segmentation

The global crates and pallets market can be segmented as follows:

Crates and Pallets Packaging Market, by type

Hollow Crates & Pallets

Block Crates & Pallets

Crates and Pallets Packaging Market, by end user industry

Food

Pharmaceuticals

Industrial

Construction

Others( consumer goods)

Crates and Pallets Packaging Market: Regional Outlook

In terms of geography, the crates and pallets market has been divided in to seven key regions; North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, APEJ, Middle East & Africa & Japan. APEJ is the major consumer of crates and pallets as crates and pallets are largely used for handling and transportation of various goods across places. Trade and commerce is seemingly booming in APEJ, alone in India daily a large chunk of disposable goods are made to travel across thousands of kilometers in such crates and pallets. Net to APEJ, North America holds a major share in crates and pallets market. USA alone holds around 15% of share in global crates and pallets market. Plastic and wooden crates and pallets are locally manufactured as well as imported in U.S. Western Europe and Eastern Europe comes next to that of North America for crates and pallets market. With increase in trade and commerce in M.E.A. and Latin America, the market of crates and pallets will get a boost in these regions even.

Crates and Pallets Packaging Market: Key Players

Some of the key players identified in the absorbed glass mat battery global market are

Shur-way Industries, Inc.

Palcon LLC

Coxco, inc.

Larch Ltd.

CHEP

Bay wood products, Inc.

Rowlinson Packaging Ltd.

