Cyber Physical System Market 2019: Business Opportunities, Current Trends, Market Challenges and Global Industry Analysis by 2023

Cyber Physical System is a mechanism controlled or monitored by computer-based algorithms, tightly integrated with internet and its users. In cyber physical systems, physical and software components are deeply intertwined, each operating on different spatial and temporal scales, exhibiting multiple and distinct behavioral modalities, and interacting with each other in a myriad of ways that change with context. Examples of CPS include smart grid, autonomous automobile systems, medical monitoring, process control systems, robotics systems, and automatic pilot avionics.

Cyber Physical System industry has much fragmented, manufacturers are mostly in the North America and Europe. Among them, Europe Production value accounted for less than 29.75% of the total value of global Cyber Physical System. Siemens is the world leading manufacturer in global Cyber Physical System market with the market share of 11.83% in 2015.

We must embrace the technological evolution that the Internet of Things, and CPSs in particular, bring to our everyday lives. These technologies will increase the quality of services and ultimately benefit the environment as they are implemented in smart cities throughout the world.

CPSs, as a driver of innovation, involve many different disciplines. Industries as a whole have the opportunity to turn CPSs into an industrially applicable field. Moreover, CPSs require a highly skilled workforce, promoting collaborations and iterations between industries and universities. Finally, CPSs have a huge potential to change and improve every aspect of peoples’ lives, addressing critical challenges for our society and exceeding today’s distributed systems in security, performance, efficiency, reliability, usability, and many others.

