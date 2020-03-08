Delivery Robots Market is likely to register double digit CAGR during 2018 to 2028

Delivery Robots Market Introduction

Robots have transformed the manufacturing and industrial sector in recent decades, and are starting to penetrate into the wider world of business. Burgeoning delivery issues and the rapidly advancing technology are paving way for growth in the delivery robots market. Customers are seeking more from their delivery providers. Also, a highly competitive environment in tandem with customers’ high cost sensitivity has triggered the development of technology to help companies deliver on these demands.

Robotic delivery devices are gaining traction, owing to their capability to solve the ‘last mile’ problem integral to delivery operations. As this is the most expensive stage of the delivery process, products need to be precisely targeted to reach their final destinations intact, and on time, and delivery robots can make it possible. Leading tech giants operating in delivery robots market are designing robots to provide a cutting-edge autonomous door-to-door delivery service to online shoppers across the world. All these factors helped the delivery robots market reach a value of roughly US$ 12 million in 2018.

Delivery Robots Market – Notable Developments

Some of the leading companies in the delivery robots market are Nuro, TeleRetail, Starship Technologies, Marble, Eliport, JD.com, Amazon Robotics, BoxBot, Panasonic System Solutions Asia Pacific, Kiwi Campus, Piaggo Fast Forward, Savioke, Robby Technologies, Dispatch, Robomart, and Boston Dynamics.

Nuro, the self-driving startup founded by two former-Google engineers, is expanding Kroger driverless deliveries to Houston. Nuro has decided to expand its collaboration with grocery giant Kroger to tap a new market: Houston.

Another leading player in delivery robots market, Starship Technologies, has rolled out a couple of delivery robots in George Mason University’s Fairfax campus. Starship’s six-wheeled robots encompass high-tech electronics, such as more than eight cameras and ultrasonic sensors to enable a 360-degree view of surroundings.

Amazon, an e-commerce company, has designed its own autonomous six-wheeled delivery robot named Amazon Scout, powered by an electric battery. Amazon has trialed six devices in a neighborhood in Snohomish County, Washington.

FedEx, an American multinational courier company, is planning to begin testing an autonomous delivery robot to handle home deliveries for partners, such as Pizza Hut, and Walmart.

Delivery Robots Market Dynamics

Growing Need for Precise Delivery of Items– The Primary Driver for the Delivery Robots Market

The automotive delivery services, such delivery robots are gaining traction as a growing number of city dwellers expect instant or scheduled delivery for nearly everything. Furthermore, meal-kit firms are increasing, and grocery stores are registering a burgeoning percentage of their sales online. However, on the final leg of all such deliveries, known as the last mile, manual delivery, such as humans on vehicle, or large delivery trucks usually ferry delivery packages. All these delivery vehicles struggle for space on busy streets, which, in turn, is propelling companies to adopt innovations, such as delivery robots. Moreover, the delivery robots have the potential to reduce the high labor costs associated with manual delivery of items.

Delivery Robots Could Re-Shape Last Mile Delivery for Better

As technology accelerates customers’ expectations of what they can have, it is expanding their options for how those orders get delivered to them. Consequently, retailers, restaurants, and shippers are embracing technology to experiment with robots, self-driving cars and drones to adopt automation in order to reduce the high cost of delivering items the ‘last mile’ to consumer doorsteps. The delivery robots are gaining traction for last-mile delivery, as they can provide greater delivery convenience at low cost, while considerably altering the competitive landscape. Furthermore, the use of electric delivery robots is expected to become necessary in order to comply with the growing stringent emissions-related regulations.

Rising Challenges Restricting Growth in Delivery Robots Market

Although the delivery robots market is likely to accelerate, several challenges remain, especially for automated last-mile deliveries. For instance, most of the trials of autonomous last-mile delivery robots occur in fair-weather locations, thus, these vehicles could face challenges with snowy, icy, or rainy conditions during outdoor deliveries. Furthermore, municipalities in many parts of the world are regulating the use of delivery robots on city sidewalks. For instance, the city of San Francisco prohibited delivery robots from most of its sidewalks in December 2017, prompting companies to conduct trails for robots in other cities. Such challenges, among others, have been limiting the business expansion of stakeholders, who are eying better revenues.

Developed Economies Dominating the Delivery Robots Market

The burgeoning demand for delivery robots in the retail sector, coupled with the increasing labor charges, primarily for last-mile deliveries, have been driving sales of delivery robots in developed economies, such as North America. Moreover, North America is home to numerous delivery robot manufacturing firms, such as BoxBot and Robby Technologies, due to which demand for such devices is likely to take off significantly in the region. Adequate street infrastructure has been aiding companies in testing and operating delivery robots in North America.

Delivery Robots Market Segmentation

Based on the load carrying capacity, the delivery robots market is segmented into,

Up to 10Kgs

01–50.00Kgs

More than 50Kgs

Based on component, the delivery robots market is segmented into,

LiDAR Sensors

Control Systems

Based on number of wheels, the delivery robots market is segmented into,

3 Wheels

4 Wheels

6 Wheels

Based on end-user industry, the delivery robots market is segmented into,

Food & Beverages

Retail

