Dental Adhesives Market: Future Growth Strategies by Experts & Top Players 2025

Dental adhesives are type of glues which are used for attachment of dental crowns and dentures. It helps in dental restoration, minimizes dental sensitivity, reduces the chances of infection, and provides stability between the tooth and gum.

The increasing number of patients for dental procedures makes the demanding of dental adhesives market keeping extending. The growth of this market will owe to factors such as the rise in orthodontic diseases, increasing oral maxillofacial surgeries, the growing periodontal problems in the geriatric population, and the increasing dental problems in elderly population. Additionally, the increase in awareness about dental diseases and poor oral health that will encourage people to choose dental treatment, will also increase the demand for dental adhesives.

With the presence of several large and small scale companies, the dental adhesives market appears to be competitive. The competition among the market players is expected to intensify during the forecast period due to technological advancements in product development. To manufacture and distribute dental adhesives, the larger companies will focus of forming partnerships with other players.

The Americas will be the major revenue contributor to the market by 2021. The most common dental problem encountered among the adults and children is dental caries and the need for the treatment of such problems will drive the growth of the dental adhesives market. Additionally, the increase in adoption of dental adhesives in hospital outpatient settings will also fuel the growth of the market in this region during the forecast period.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company:

Dentsply Sirona

GSK

3M

Ultradent Products

BISCO

Dental Speed Graph

DETAX Ettlingen

Dental Tech

Esschem Europe

GC Corporation

GluStitch

Harvard Dental

Heraeus Kulzer

Ivoclar Vivadent

JJ Orthodontics

Kerr

Kuraray America

Medicept

PDT

Prime Dental Manufacturing

Procter & Gamble

Queisser Pharma

SDI Limited

SEABOND

Septodont

Sino-dentex

Wuhe Greenland Biotech

YAMAHACHI DENTAL

Market size by Product

Denture adhesives

Restorative dental adhesive

Market size by End User

Hospital

Dental clinics and laboratories

Others



Market size by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Singapore

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

…

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and analyze the global Dental Adhesives market size (value & volume) by company, key regions, products and end user, breakdown data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Dental Adhesives market by identifying its various subsegments.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Focuses on the key global Dental Adhesives companies, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape and recent development.

To project the value and sales volume of Dental Adhesives submarkets, with respect to key regions.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

