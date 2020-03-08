Diagnostic Catheters Market: Future Growth Strategies by Experts & Top Players 2025

Researchmoz added Most up-to-date research on “Global Diagnostic Catheters Market Research Report 2019” to its huge collection of research reports.

Diagnostic catheter is a thin flexible tube that is inserted into the target site, be it veins, arteries, or uterine cavity for the diagnostic purpose. It also allows injection of radio-opaque dye to the target site for the interventional diagnostic purpose. Diagnostic catheters are used for different conditions related to neurology, cardiology, urology, gastroenterology, and pulmonary or reproductive health.

Diagnostic catheters are most commonly used in angiographic procedures. They are used for the diagnosis of various cardiovascular diseases (CVDs), especially cardiac arrhythmias. Cardiac arrhythmia is mainly of three types: atrial fibrillation, atrial flutter, and supraventricular tachycardia. Atrial fibrillation is one of the most common types of cardiac arrhythmia prevalent among the population globally. The diagnostic catheter delivers a radiopaque media or a therapeutic agent to the target site in the vascular system. It also leads a guidewire or a catheter to the target site.

It has been observe that almost 14% of the total population is affected by neurological disorders such as epilepsy, Alzheimer’s disease, stroke, multiple sclerosis, and Parkinson’s disease. The rising incidence of neurological disorders, infertility, urological, and gastroenterological diseases is driving the need for diagnostic procedures. This market research report identifies that the increasing demand for diagnostic procedures will be one of the primary growth drivers for the global diagnostic catheters market till 2021. In addition, the adoption of diagnostic catheter supplies is increasing due to the rising prevalence of reproductive health issues and urological and gastroenterological issues. Furthermore, environmental factors associated with urbanization is resulting in an increased incidence of sexually transmitted diseases (STDs) and obesity. This in turn, will further boost the adoption of diagnostic catheters.

The smaller players in the diagnostic catheters market have a limited product portfolio and the vendors in this marketspace are increasingly competing against each other based on factors such as pricing, product differentiation, and distribution partnerships. To improve their market positions and enhace their revenue shares, the vendors in this guiding catheter market are focusing on the development of new and innovative products.

In terms of geographic regions, the Americas will be the major revenue contributor to the diagnostic catheters market throughout the next few years. The huge shift in end-user preference from conventional procedures to minimally invasive (MI) procedures is encouraging physicians in this region to use catheters to perform diagnostic procedures. The rising older population and the growing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases (CVD) will positively influence the markets growth in the coming years. Furthermore, the increasing disposable income and the availability of favorable reimbursement policies will also continue to drive the adoption of technologically advanced diagnostic catheters in this region.

