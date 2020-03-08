Dyslipidemia Drugs Market will Register a CAGR of 11.4% by 2022

Glioblastoma multiforme (GBM) is the most frequent and lethal primary brain tumor in adults. The current treatment modalities available in the market are surgical resection followed by chemotherapy and radiotherapy, that unable to increase the overall survival of patient. The main reason behind inability of these treatments are frequent recurrence, invasiveness of GBM and resistance of glioma stem cells to conventional treatments. Therefore, novel alternative treatment strategies are desperately needed and pipeline of GBM already involves a mix of biological, immunotherapy, small molecules and other types of therapeutics. Recent advancements in molecular biology and gene technology have provided attractive novel treatment possibilities for the patients diagnosed with GBM.

This research report on the glioblastoma treatment market explains various advancements in this market and analyzes the global glioblastoma treatment market based on drugs (commercially available and pipeline) and geographic regions. The report comprises an elaborate executive summary, which includes a market snapshot that provides market dynamics of various segments and sub-segments dominating the market and expected to grow at the highest growth rate during the forecast period are included in the report in a precise manner.

A detailed qualitative analysis of the factors responsible for driving and restraining the growth of the global glioblastoma treatment market and future opportunities has been provided in the market overview section. This section of the report also provides market attractiveness analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis and key players’ market share analysis in 2013 in the glioblastoma treatment market. The research report also provides event impact analysis and various drug delivery methods such as nucleic acid delivery method and biomedical delivery method for the treatment of glioblastoma.

Based on drugs, the global glioblastoma treatment market has been segmented into Bevacizumab (Avastin), Temozolomide (Temodar and Temodal and Temcad) and Carmustine (BiCNU). The market for these drugs has been extensively analyzed based on consistency, effectiveness, and sales revenue of the drugs developed by the manufacturers. The market size and forecast in terms of USD million for each drug has been provided for the period from 2012 to 2022. The report on glioblastoma market also provides % compound annual growth rate (CAGR) for each of the market segments mentioned above for the forecast period from 2014 to 2022, considering 2013 as the base year.

Based on pipeline review, the global glioblastoma treatment market has been segmented into late stage (phase III) and early stage (Phase I&II). Drugs available in phase I and II are shown in a tabular format (significance, indication and intervention etc.). Likewise, the market size and forecast in terms of USD million for phase III candidate has been forecasted from 2014 to 2022. The report on the glioblastoma treatment market also provides % compound annual growth rate (CAGR) for each of the phase III molecules individually for the forecast period from 2014 to 2022.

Geographically, the glioblastoma treatment market has been categorized into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World. The market size and forecast for each of these regions have been provided for the period from 2012 to 2022 along with CAGR (%) for the forecast period from 2014 to 2022.

A list of recommendations has been provided for new entrants to help establish a strong presence and for existing market players to increase their market shares. The report concludes with the profiles of major players in the glioblastoma treatment market based on various attributes such as company overview, financial overview, business strategies, product portfolio and recent developments. Major players profiled in this report include AbbVie, Inc., Activartis Biotech GmbH, Bristol-Myers Squibb Co., Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc., F. Hoffman La Roche, and Tau Therapeutics.

The pipeline review of glioblastoma treatment market has been segmented as below:

Global Glioblastoma Treatment Market Revenue and Forecast, by Drugs Bevacizumab (Avastin) Temozolomide (Temodar and Temodal and Temcad) Carmustine (BiCNU)



Global Glioblastoma Treatment Market Revenue and Forecast, by Geography North America Europe Asia Pacific Rest of the World

