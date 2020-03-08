Electric Yogurt Maker Market Poised to Expand at a Robust Pace Over 2027

The electric yogurt maker has revolutionized the concept of homemade yogurt. The electric yogurt maker comprises an in-built cooling system and a metal bowl or container in which milk and thinned yogurt are whisked. This mixture cools down to form yogurt. The electric yogurt maker is designed to provide the ideal temperature required to make natural, healthy, and perfect yogurt every time. Its features include automatic shut off, built in cooling system, transparent lid, and number of containers.

The number of manufacturers of electric yogurt maker has been increasing for the last few years, which has fueled the competition between major players operating in the global market. Increase in level of competition has led to price wars, which has prompted manufacturers to use cheap ingredients in order to maintain profitability.

Consequently, the global electric yogurt maker market is expanding due to increased level of malnutrition and high usage of inexpensive and unhealthy ingredients by yogurt producers. Moreover, the electric yogurt maker allows consumers to use milk of their choice, such as whole milk, 2% milk, and fat-free milk. Furthermore, consumers are particular about the taste and thickness of yogurt, which drives the electric yogurt market, as the maker enables the user to add various flavors and maintain the temperature of yogurt.

Moreover, a wide range of preferences for various added flavors, milk, and thickness of yogurt are key factors boosting the electric yogurt maker market. Awareness about health and physical appearance among people, in order to prevent various diseases and inefficiencies which can occur from having unhealthy and unnatural food, has been increasing for the last few years. Consequently, the consumption of yogurt has increased, as people consider yogurt as a nutritious supplement.

This, in turn, is driving the demand for electric yogurt maker globally. Furthermore, demand for electric yogurt maker is rising in the commercial sector, which includes restaurants and hotels, as they serve and use yogurt in several preparations and dishes. However, the global electric yogurt maker market is anticipated to expand at a sluggish pace, as people are accustomed to the traditional method of producing yogurt. The traditional method of making yogurt acts as a major restraint to the electric yogurt maker market.