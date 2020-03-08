Electronic Warfare Market Trends and Forecast Analysis up to 2016-2024

Electronic warfare involves the use of electromagnetic spectrum or direct energy weapons. These are used to control the spectrum or an enemy attack. Electronic warfare ensures uninterrupted access to the electromagnetic spectrum. The market is expected to grow steadily during the forecast period.

The global electronic warfare market is being driven by several factors such as ongoing development in electromagnetic spectrum and increasing transnational disputes. Furthermore, the increasing adoption of visual and infrared technology in defense is also aiding to the growth of electronic warfare globally. Furthermore the rising concern of transnational disputes and cross border terrorism has resulted into the need for constant surveillance of the territories. In addition, the need for real time information is required to safeguard the national borders round the clock. Implementation of electronic warfare is helping with catering to the demand for intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR) capabilities. In addition, electronic warfare also helps in providing situational awareness to the defense forces during transnational disputes. Furthermore, the constant up gradation of the defense capabilities by developing nations like India and China is expected to surge the demand for electronic warfare during the forecast period.

However, there are certain factors limiting the growth of the market. Due to economic crisis in developed regions like North America and Europe, there is decrease in the defense budget which is pulling the demand for electronic warfare by defense agencies. In addition, the current electronic warfare systems are not equipped to tackle multiple threats. Hence, in times of major unrest, the system will not be effective. This is another factor limiting the demand for electronic warfare presently. Furthermore, the cost of implementing the system is high which is acting as a restrain for the market currently. Nevertheless, ongoing technological innovation in electromagnetic spectrum is expected to reduce the cost of these systems in future.

Further going into the study, the electronic warfare market will also include the porter’s five factors to get a better understanding of the macro factors affecting the global market. In addition, the key trends will also be looked into in order to understand the market behavior in future. The global market is witnessing intense competition from its major players. Moreover, the market share of the leading players will also be provided in the study. In addition, the leading players will be profiled in terms of their business segments, company overview, financial overview, SWOT analysis, recent developments and their global business strategy.

The global electronic warfare market can be segmented by platform, product type, technology, systems and geography. In terms of platform, the market can be bifurcated into ground, naval, airborne and unmanned platforms. By product, the market can be further sub-segmented into jammers, direct energy, decoy, antennas, directional infrared counter measures and integrated suits among others. By technology, the market can be segregated into gallium nitride (GAN), silicon and gallium arsenide (GAAS). In terms of systems, the market can be categorized into RCIED jammers, direction finders, radio frequency jammers and vehicle self protection systems among others.

By geography, the global electronic market has been divided into five strategic regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America. North America and Europe are expected to dominate the global market as they are the early adapters of new technology and they constantly upgrade their defense capabilities. However, Asia Pacific region is expected to witness robust growth during the forecast period. The growth is attributed to developing economies like India and China which are investing substantially on strengthening their defense sector.

By leading players of the global electronic warfare include BAE Systems, Plc, SAAB AB, Alliant Techsystems, Inc., Lockheed Martin Corporation, Thales Group, Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd., The Raytheon Company and Northrop Grumman Corporation among others.

