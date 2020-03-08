Facial Bone Contouring Market: Global Segments, Top Key Players, Size and Recent Trends by Forecast to 2027

Facial Bone Contouring Market: Overview

Facial bone contouring, or facial sculpting, is a cosmetic surgical procedure to correct facial deformities and alter the facial bones in order to improve esthetic appearance. Facial deformities such as weak chin, protruding chin, jaw, mouth and cheeks, square jawline, asymmetrical mouth can be effectively corrected by the facial bone contouring procedure. Fat removal, rhinoplasty, chin advancing, liposuction, mentoplasty, facial implants, bone trimming, reduction malarplasty, mandibular angleplasty are a few facial bone contouring cosmetic procedures that are carried out to improve facial appearance. Reduced cheek protrusion, well-defined jaw-line, increased self-esteem, minimized mouth protrusion, and symmetrical facial appearance are a few advantages of facial bone contouring surgery. Facial cosmetic surgical procedures are performed under general anesthesia by a skilled plastic surgeon.

Facial Bone Contouring Market: Key Trends

Cosmetic procedures, such as facelift, facial bone contouring, rhinoplasty, liposuction, and skin tightening, are gaining preference among adults and the geriatric population in order to improve their facial appearance and function. Increase in esthetic awareness among people is expected to boost the number of surgical cosmetic procedures carried out across the globe, which in turn a key factor driving the global facial bone contouring market. According to the International Society of Aesthetic Plastic Surgery (ISAPS), 98,003 facial bone contouring surgical procedures were performed, globally, in 2017. Furthermore, increase in geriatric patient pool is anticipated to boost the market during the forecast period. Based on United Nations Report 2017, the geriatric population, aged 60 years and above, is expected to increase from 962 million in 2017 to 2.1 billion in 2050. Moreover, social media and celebrities act as a role model for the young population and influence them to undergo cosmetic procedures. This is expected to further drive the market in the near future. However, the high cost of surgery and risks or complications associated with facial bone contouring including hematoma, bleeding, infection, and asymmetry are anticipated to restrain the global market in the future.

Facial Bone Contouring Market: Segmentation

The global facial bone contouring market can be segmented based on surgery type, end-user, and region. In terms of surgery type, the market can be classified into rhinoplasty, zygomatic bone surgery, maxilla and mandibular surgery and mentoplasty & genioplasty. The rhinoplasty segment held a prominent share of the global facial bone contouring market in 2018. Increase in number of rhinoplasty surgeries among men and women is anticipated to drive the segment. Based on end-user, the global facial bone contouring market can be categorized into hospitals, specialized clinics and plastic surgery centers.

Facial Bone Contouring Market: Regional Analysis

In terms of region, the global facial bone contouring market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America is projected to account for a prominent share of the global market between 2019 and 2027. Increase in number of rhinoplasty surgical procedures, high investment on facial appearance, and presence of large number of plastic surgeons in the U.S. are anticipated to drive the facial bone contouring market in the country. For instance, according to ISAPS, 44,676 rhinoplasty procedures were performed in the U.S. in 2017. Surge in facial cosmetic surgical procedures in Germany, Italy, and France along with presence of large geriatric population is anticipated to propel the facial bone contouring market in Europe. Adoption of western lifestyle, rise in disposable income of consumers, and increase in medical tourism to developing countries for cosmetic procedures are expected to drive the facial bone contouring market in Asia Pacific. Rise in focus on facial appearance among women in South Korea and Japan is anticipated to propel the number of facial cosmetic surgeries in these countries. Latin America is likely to present lucrative opportunities to the market in the next few years, owing to a large number of surgical cosmetic procedures performed in Brazil and Mexico.

Facial Bone Contouring Market: Competitive Landscape

Key players operating in the global facial bone contouring market include Zimmer Biomet, Stryker Corporation, Osteomed, DePuy Synthes, NuVasive, Inc., and KLS Martin Group. These players have adopted organic and inorganic growth strategies in order to expand their geographic presence.

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: Regional markets, technology, types, and applications.

