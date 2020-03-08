Fosfomycin Trometamol Market in World – Industry Outlook, Market Dynamics and Forecast 2019-2025

Fosfomycin Trometamol Market report includes (6 Year Forecast 2019-2025) includes Overview, classification, industry value, price, cost and gross profit. It also offers in-intensity insight of the Fosfomycin Trometamol industry masking all vital parameters along with, Drivers, Market Trends, Market Dynamics, Opportunities, Competitive Landscape, Price and Gross Margin, Fosfomycin Trometamol market Share via Region, New Challenge Feasibility Evaluation, Analysis and Guidelines on New mission Investment.

Fosfomycin tromethamine, white or almost white crystalline powder; odorless, taste salty; Very soluble in water, dissolved in methanol, very slightly soluble in ethanol, insoluble in chloroform.Mainly for the treatment of urinary tract infections such as cystitis, urethritis.In the last several years, global market of fosfomycin trometamol developed smoothly, with an average growth rate of 7.8%. In 2015, global revenue of fosfomycin trometamol is nearly 44 million usd; the actual production is about 354 MT.

the global average price of fosfomycin trometamol is in the decreasing trend, from 131 USD /kg in 2011 to 124 USD/kg in 2015. with the situation of global economy, prices will be in decreasing trend in the following five years.

the classification of fosfomycin trometamol includes fosfomycin tromethamine granules and fosfomycin tromethamine powder, and the proportion of fosfomycin tromethamine granules in 2015 is about 56%.fosfomycin trometamol is widely used in urinary tract infection.

china is the largest supplier of fosfomycin trometamol, with a production market share nearly 83% in 2015. europe is the second largest supplier of fosfomycin trometamol, enjoying production market share nearly 15% in 2015.

north america is the largest consumption place, with a consumption market share nearly 36% in 2015. following north america, europe is the second largest consumption place with the consumption market share of 31%. China is the world’s largest exporting country.

market competition is not intense. Zambon and northesat pharm, are the leaders of the industry, and they hold key technologies and patents, with high-end customers; have been formed in the monopoly position in the industry.

Global Fosfomycin Trometamol market size will increase to 62 Million US$ by 2025, from 48 Million US$ in 2017, at a CAGR of 3.3% during the forecast period. In this study, 2017 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Fosfomycin Trometamol.

This report focuses on the top manufacturers’ Fosfomycin Trometamol capacity, production, value, price and market share of Fosfomycin Trometamol in global market. The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Zambon

Northesat Pharm

Hunan Huana Pharmaceuticals

Xunda Pharma

FarmaSino Pharmaceutical

Guilin Hwasun

Fosfomycin Trometamol Breakdown Data by Type

Fosfomycin Tromethamine Granules

Fosfomycin Tromethamine Powder

Fosfomycin Trometamol Breakdown Data by Application

Common Urinary Tract Infection

Postoperative Urinary Tract Infection

Preoperative Prevention of Urinary Tract Infection

Fosfomycin Trometamol Production Breakdown Data by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

Fosfomycin Trometamol Consumption Breakdown Data by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

…

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the global Fosfomycin Trometamol capacity, production, value, consumption, status and forecast;

To focus on the key Fosfomycin Trometamol manufacturers and study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in next few years.

To focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market.

