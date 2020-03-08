Frozen Mushroom Market Scope Assessment 2026 | Bonduelle SA, Jiangsu Yuguan Modern Agricultural S&T Co., Ltd

Frozen Mushroom Market: Outlook

Mushroom or “Toadstool” was first identified in Europe as an edible item. Frozen mushrooms are the mushrooms that are cooled and frozen rapidly to retain the nutrients of fresh mushrooms. The shelf life of frozen mushrooms is about 24 months, which is not the case with ordinary mushrooms. Frozen mushrooms find a wide variety of applications in foods and medicines. Among all regions globally, Europe and North America markets account for significant consumption of frozen mushrooms. Europe and China collectively accounted for a 46.18% share in 2017. The use of frozen mushrooms in China has been growing at a rapid pace and is expected to retain the momentum during the forecast period.

The global frozen mushroom market was pegged at US$ 10 Million in 2017 and it is expected to reach US$ 20 Million by the end of 2025 with a CAGR of 20% between 2018 and 2025

Increasing Demand for Frozen Mushrooms in a Wide Variety of Food and Medicinal Products

The extensive use of frozen mushrooms in pizzas has been surging the demand for this product. The demand for frozen mushrooms has been increasing with its increasing applications in Italian pizzas and Indian food to enhance the overall flavor and fragrance of the dishes.

With growing health consciousness among the population, the demand for frozen mushrooms has been increasing considering their nutritional value and health benefits. According to a survey, in the Asia Pacific market, 46% of consumers in India are health conscious

Global Frozen Mushroom Market Participants

Some of the key players operating in the frozen mushroom market are Bonduelle SA, Jiangsu Yuguan Modern Agricultural S&T Co., Ltd., Scelta Mushrooms B.V., OKECHAMP S.A., Modern Mushroom Farms, Inc., Monterey Mushrooms, Inc., Costa Groups Holdings Limited, The Mushroom Company, Shanghai Finc Bio-Tech Inc, Lutece Holding B.V., Monaghan Mushrooms Ireland Limited, Phillips Mushroom Farms, Inc. and Drinkwater’s Mushroom Ltd. An increasing number of food manufacturers are keen on introducing frozen mushrooms in their product portfolios.