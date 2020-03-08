Genomics Personalized Health Market With Future Prospects, Industry Capacity, Economic Aspect And Forecast To 2024

Global Genomics Personalized Health Market: Snapshot

The global market for genomics personalized health is set to create a remarkable incremental opportunity in the come years owing to rise in the biopharmaceutical and healthcare industry. The other drivers for global genomics personalized health the market are increase in prevalence of cancer, increase in geriatric population, increasing attentiveness towards health in emerging economies. Transparency Market Research estimates that the global genomics personalized health market will expand at a CAGR of 14.9% over the forecast period between 2017 and 2025. The global market is estimated to reach US$25,112.5 mn by the end of 2025 from US$7,243.0 mn in 2016.

View Report: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/personalized-genomics-market.html

Based on technology type the market is segmented as NGS platforms, RT-PCR, microarray, genetic analyzers, and others. In 2016, the NGS platform segment under technology type held a prominent market share of over 32.0% of the global genomics personalized health market. This segment is expected to propel with high growth rate during the forecast period as compared to other segments. Its growth will be associated with introduction of highly efficient technologies and instruments by leading companies such as F. Hoffmann- La Roche, Thermo Fisher Scientific and Illumina Inc. This segment consists of the most prominent best-selling and advance sequencing products used for various genetic analysis.

Diagnostic Centers and Academic and Research Institutes Lead the Pack due to Growing Investments in R&D

On the basis of end users, the global genomics personalized health market is divided into academics and research institutes, diagnostic centers, and others. Diagnostic centers and academic and research institutes are the major shareholders in the genomics personalized health market with a combined share of around 88.0%, as was recorded in 2016. In April, 2017, the Institute of Medical Genetics and Pathology and Thermo Fisher Scientific at University Hospital Basel signed a strategic agreement for development and validation of next-generation sequencing (NGS)-based cancer diagnostics. Thus, the increasing research activities in the field of genomics along with increase in genetic disorders, increasing strategic alliance between market leaders, and research institutes is expected to drive these segments over the forecast period.

Request a Brochure of the Report @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=12197

Asia Pacific to Offer Lucrative Opportunities due to Increasing Awareness about Diseases

The global genomics personalized health market has been segregated into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa in terms of geography. The North America genomics personalized health market accounts for major share of the global market in 2016, followed by Europe. Asia Pacific is expected to grow at a faster rate due to advanced acceptance rate for innovative technology in the region. Latin America is anticipated to provide lucrative opportunities to the global manufacturers in the region due to increasing awareness and increase in healthcare expenditure, the industry will enhance the demand for genomics personalized health system in this region. Others reason for the market growth are expanding pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies in Mexico and Brazil has provided lucrative growth prospects for the genomics personalized health market in the region. The MEA genomics personalized health market is expected to grow at a lower rate when compared to other regions in global genomics personalized health market.

Leading players in the genomics personalized health market include are QIAGEN, Illumina, Inc. Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Lonza Group, INVITAE Corporation, Genetic Technologies Limited, Interleukin Genetics Inc., Eastern Biotech and Life Sciences, DNA Genotek Inc. (Subsidiary of OraSure Technologies, Inc.), uBiome, Inc., and XCode Life Sciences Private Limited.

Request a Sample of the Report @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=12197

About Us

Transparency Market Research (TMR) is a market intelligence company, providing global business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision makers. TMR’s experienced team of analysts, researchers, and consultants, use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather, and analyze information. Our business offerings represent the latest and the most reliable information indispensable for businesses to sustain a competitive edge.

Each TMR syndicated research report covers a different sector – such as pharmaceuticals, chemicals, energy, food & beverages, semiconductors, med-devices, consumer goods and technology. These reports provide in-depth analysis and deep segmentation to possible micro levels. With wider scope and stratified research methodology, TMR’s syndicated reports strive to provide clients to serve their overall research requirement.

Contact Us

Transparency Market Research

90 State Street, Suite 700

Albany, NY 12207

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Email: [email protected]

Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com