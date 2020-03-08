Global 3D Printed Electronics Market Expected to Reach US$ 3,915.0 Mn by 2026

According to a new market report published by Transparency Market Research titled “3D Printed Electronics Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2018 – 2026,” the global 3D printed electronics market is expected to reach US$ 3,915.0 Mn by 2026. The market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 44.46% during the forecast period from 2018 to 2026. According to the report, the global 3D printed electronics market will continue to be influenced by the growing demand for light weight, miniature, and high performance electronic components which find applications where space is a constraint and performance is of pivotal importance. North America region is projected to be at the forefront of global demand, with the market in the region growing at a CAGR of above 43.76% through 2026.

Antenna segment to be the fastest growing throughout the forecast period

The global 3D printed electronicsmarket is segmented by product type into antenna, sensor, PCB, MID, and others (IPD, semiconductor, OLED screens). 3D printing can help electronic manufacturers to move the PCB designing in-house which can drastically reduce the lead time of the end-product in which PCBs are employed. Furthermore, the 3D printing method enables the user to produce low cost, high performance and high quality electronic components. The antenna segment is expected to grow rapidly as it is comparatively easier to manufacture by 3D printing method, and it is widely deployed in different sectors including aerospace& defense, consumer electronics, and telecom sectors. Mobile device antennas including LTE, NFC, GPS, Wi-Fi, WLAN, and BT have been printed using the Aerosol Jet process.

Aerospace & defense segment to be the major revenue generating segment in 2026

On the basis of industry, the 3D printed electronics market is segmented into aerospace & defense, consumer electronics, medical, automotive, telecom, and others. The aerospace &defense segment is expected to hold the highest market share, as the segment demands highly customized,light weight,and high performance electronic components which can be efficiently realized with the help of 3D printing method, as compared to traditional manufacturing methods.The consumer electronics segment is anticipated to grow at the fastest rate. This is due to the increasing utilization of 3D printed electronics technology for the production of electronic components which are deployed in various consumer electronic products including wearable, smartphones, drones, and television.Some of the qualities that promote the utility of 3D printed electronics include reduced product size, better performance, elimination of the necessary usage of flat circuit boards for product fabrication, and reduction in material wastage, production cost, and time.

North America expected to continue to hold significant share in the overall market

North America is expected to hold highest market share for 3D printed electronics during the forecast period. The growth is mainly due to the increasing adoption of 3D printing technology in the region across various industry verticals especially aerospace & defense and across countries namely the U.S. and Canada.

3D printed electronics are gaining popularity across the Asia Pacific region, especially across economies such as China, Japan, and India. China is projected to hold a significant market share owing to thethriving semiconductor and electronics industry in the region. Furthermore, various manufacturers are likely to adopt 3D printed electronics which can ensure compact size, high performance, and high quality of the product.

Nano Dimension, Eastprint Incorporated, The Cubbison Company, Draper, Molex, LLC, Enfucell, GSI Technologies, LLC, ISORG SA, andKWJ Engineering Inc., among others are some of the major players operating inthe 3D printed electronics market profiled in this study. Details such as financials, business strategies, recent developments,product implementation expertise, key contracts, certified professionals,3D printed electronicsofferings, and other such strategic information pertaining to these players have been duly provided as part of company profiling.