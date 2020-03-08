Global and Regional Corn Derived Humectant Industry Report with Major Vendor Landscape and Their Strategies

Humectants can be corn derived as well. Corn consists of maltodextrin, which is enzymatically derived from starch. One of the major application of maltodextrin is that it acts as humectants in confectionery products by performing the role of fat replacers and nutrition supplements. A corn consists of 15% moisture, which makes it a rich source of humectant. Humectants in food regulates the moisture content, and as a result, makes the food soft and easy to chew. Thus, in this way corn derived humectants is gaining importance in food application, which is driving the market growth.

Humectants are ingredients that retains and absorbs moisture from surrounding (air) into the object’s surface. It keeps the surface of the object hydrated. Humectants can be used as food additives as it increases shelf life of food by determining and controlling physical properties, chemical changes and microbial activity, as these activities can reduce shelf life of food products.

Corn Derived Humectant Market Dynamics:

The market for corn derived humectant is anticipated to be primarily driven by sorbitol. Sorbitol, a sugar alcohol, which is derived from corn is mainly used as humectants in personal care and cosmetics and also as flavoring agent and fragrance ingredient. Sorbitol drives the market demand as humectant by keeping the skin hydrated, as it prevents loss of moisture by attracting water through process of osmosis from air. an ingredient in gel products, soaps containing glycerin, aftershave lotions, toothpaste, hair care products, baby shampoos and mouthwashes it is thus identified as a driver for corn derived humectant markets as it absorbs moisture and keeps the above mentioned products hydrated. Humectant corn syrup, which is made from corn is also driving the market demand due to its sweetening properties. It improves quality of foods, thus acting as an excellent humectant. However, increased use of corn based humectants leads to side effects few times such as allergic reactions, bloating, asthma and others, which is restricting the market growth.

The corn derived humectant market is segmented on the basis of type, application and form. The application of corn derived humectant market is segmented into food industry, cosmetics & personal care products, animal feeds, pharmaceuticals and industrial applications. Cosmetics and personal care products is gaining the maximum share in application segment of the particular market. As the consumers are becoming more aware and modern they are tending to use such products that can keep their skin hydrated and moisture laden and as a result manufacturers are producing products, which contains excepted amount of humectants. Depending on the type, corn derived humectant market can be segmented into acids, polysaccharides, proteins, small molecules and alcohols such as sorbitol, urea and others. Protein is expected to be the leading segment due to the presence of many health benefits attached with the consumption such as simulation of essential enzymes and hormones. Form in which corn derived humectants are available are syrups, lotion, paste and powder. In all the form present lotion and paste dominates the market segment.

Geographically, the corn derived humectants market can be divided by major regions which include North America, Latin America, Western and Eastern Europe, Asia-Pacific region, Japan, Middle East and Africa. North America is the leading region for corn derived humectants market. One of the important corn syrup humectant market is the U.S., as it is less pricy and serves as a substitute to cane sugar. China is the second leading country after U.S. for the corn derived humectants market.

The major players identified across the value chain of corn derived humectants market are Global Starch Co., Limited, Kasyap Sweeteners Ltd., AG Commodities Inc., and others.

