Global and Regional Konjac Flour Market Report with Major Vendor Landscape, Growing Technology and Their Strategies

Konjac flour can be defined as a Glucomannan Powder which is pure soluble fiber with no calories, no starch, no sugar, no fat and no protein which is wheat free and gluten free. Konjac flour is used as an ingredient as a thickening agent in food preparation and additives in food & beverage industry. Konjac flour is made from konjac plant roots, when konjac plants roots are matured, the roots are removed from the ground and peeled. Peeled roots are cut into pieces and dried by warm air, dried roots are then refined into a powder which separates the lighter components from the heavier flour, left glucomannan is used in noodles and other dishes. Konjac flour is an odorless, natural soluble fiber, which is found in the konjac plants.The food made from the corm of the konjac plant is widely known as konnyaku (yam cake) which is being cooked and consumed on daily basis in Japan. Research has found that konjac lowers down serum cholesterol levels and helps to delay the glucose absorption.

Konjac Flour Market Segmentation:

Konjac flour market can be segmented on the basis of applications, function, and by regions. Based on application, konjac flour is segmented into food & beverages, agriculture, medical & pharmaceutical industry. Konjac flour has gelling property which acts as a fat replacer in various types of processed foods. Konjac flour used as a thickener for smooth soups, gravies, bakery products, carbonated beverages, confectionery, desserts, noodles, yogurt, sauces, stews, glazes and casseroles. It is also used in cake fillings, puddings, pies and custard as a thickener. Konjac flour is odorless and is gluten-free, which is a perfect substitute in cooking and baking when flour and glutinous starches is to be avoided. On the basis of function the market of konjac flour is segmented into gelling agent, thickener, film former, emulsifier and stabilizer. The market on the basis of use is led by gelling agent segment followed by emulsifier. On the basis of region Konjac flourmarket is segmented into North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific, MEA and Japan.

Konjac Flour Market Trends and Market Drivers:

Konjac flour market is expected to witness sustained growth over the forecast period increasing demand for gelling, thickening and stabilizing agent is expected to grow the demand over the forecast period. Other factors attributable to the high growth includes rising health consciousness, increasing purchasing power, rise in per capita health expenditure. Konjac flour has special properties which provide various health benefits such as better immune system and better digestion. In addition, government bodies’ for example, FDA supports the use of konjac flour in numerous drugs and foods which is expected to push the growth of the market. Konjac flour is anticipated to witness relatively high share in the food & beverage segment. Pharmaceutical segment is also expected to expand at higher rate owing to the wide use of Konjac Flour in pharmaceutical segment for the treatment of constipation, weight loss and help in improving cholesterol level.

Regional Outlook of Konjac Flour Market:

On the basis of geographical market segment, it is segmented into seven different regions: North America, Latin America, and Eastern Europe, Western Europe, and Asia-Pacific region, Japan and Middle East and Africa. In regional segments, Asia-Pacific is expected to hold a relatively high share in terms of market value. China has the largest konjac flour markets in the Asia-Pacific region. Japan region is expected to witness relatively higher growth in the Konjac Flour market. People in japan havethe habit of consuming konjac foods on daily basis which is the key factor to drive the market in this region.

Konjac Flour Market Key Players:

Some of the key participating players in konjac flour market globally are Hubei Yizhi Konjac Biotechnology Co., Ltd, Zeroodle, Miracle Noodle, NAH Foods, Shanghai Brilliant Gum Co. Ltd and Henan Xin Industry Co. Ltd. And Baoji Konjac Chemcial Co., Ltd., NOW Foods among others. Companies in the konjac flour market are heavily investing in research and development activities to enhance the functional profile of konjac flour.

The report covers exhaustive analysis on:

Konjac Flour Market Segments

Konjac Flour Market Dynamics

Konjac Flour Historical Actual Market Size, 2014 – 2016

Konjac Flour Market Size & Forecast 2017 to 2027

Konjac Flour Supply & Demand Value Chain

Konjac Flour Market Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies involved

Konjac Flour Technology

Value Chain

Konjac Flour Market Drivers and Restraints

Regional analysis for Konjac Flour Market includes

North America

US & Canada

Latin America

Brazil, Argentina & Others

Western Europe

EU5

Nordics

Benelux

Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

Australia and New Zealand (ANZ)

Greater China

India

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Japan

Middle East and Africa

GCC Countries

Other Middle East

North Africa

South Africa

Other Africa

The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.