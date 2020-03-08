Global Anti-tack Agents Market to Reach US$437.9 mn by 2023

Leading market analysis and intelligence firm Transparency Market Research has published a new market study, detailing the global anti-tack agents market. The report, titled ‘Anti-Tack Agents Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2015 – 2023’, projects the global anti-tack agents market to expand at a significant CAGR over the forthcoming eight years. The market’s value at the end of the given forecast period is expected to be close to US$438 mn. In 2014, the market was valued at US$306.5 mn and will exhibit a 4.1% CAGR from 2015 through 2013.

The global anti-tack agents market is segmented into the product types of stearates, fatty acid esters, fatty acid amides, soap, and others. Among these, stearates led the global anti-tack agents market, with a 40% share. The factors responsible for the dominant share of stearates in the global anti-tack agents market are their excellent water repellence, lubrication, foam inhibition, separation, and gelling capacity. Among other product segments, fatty acid esters, in particular, are used as rubber releasing agents.

The usage of stearates is, however, expected to be affected by low consumer awareness and rising raw material prices, along with environmental regulations restricting the usage of stearates.By geography, the report segments the anti-tack agents market into Asia Pacific, which remains the global leader, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. Major national markets within these broad regional segments are examined in further detail, with total size and forecasts provided for the 2015-2023 period.

The major national anti-tack agents markets analyzed in the report include the U.S. in North America; Germany, France, the U.K., Spain, and Italy in Europe; China, India, and ASEAN in Asia Pacific; Brazil in Latin America; South Africa and GCC in the Middle East and Africa.

The rising automotive industry, one of the major drivers of the global anti-tack agents industry, is particularly beneficial for the market in Asia Pacific. Demand for automotive tires from the automotive industry has been on a steady rise in Asia Pacific countries such as Japan, China, South Korea, and India. This will keep the share of the Asia Pacific market high in the global anti-tack agents market.

Rubber gloves are also among the major application areas of anti-tack agents. The rising healthcare sector in Asia Pacific thus benefits the Asia Pacific anti-tack agents market as well. Healthcare infrastructure in countries such as China, India, and South Korea is expanding rapidly, ensuring a steady revenue source for the APAC anti-tack agents market.