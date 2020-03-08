Global Automotive Glass Market Outlook, Growth, Future Trends, with Key Players 2025

Automotive Glass Market report includes (6 Year Forecast 2019-2025) includes Overview, classification, industry value, price, cost and gross profit. It also offers in-intensity insight of the Automotive Glass industry masking all vital parameters along with, Drivers, Market Trends, Market Dynamics, Opportunities, Competitive Landscape, Price and Gross Margin, Automotive Glass market Share via Region, New Challenge Feasibility Evaluation, Analysis and Guidelines on New mission Investment.

provides a detailed value-volume analysis of the automotive glass market on the basis of various segments such as application, glass type, sales channel, vehicle type, and region. In terms of application, the back glass segment is projected to lead the market share in terms of volume, owing to the high volume consumption of this glass for automobile vehicles, while the moon/sunroof segment is anticipated to provide lucrative growth opportunities in the global automotive glass market.

Automotive glass is one of the key components of an automobile vehicle, which not only offers safety to the passengers, but also provides better aerodynamics to the vehicle and helps in reducing fuel consumption. The large volume of automobile vehicle sales and the growing adoption of moon/sunroofs in passenger vehicles are some of the key factors contributing towards the growing demand for automotive glass, globally. Hence, the automotive glass market is projected to witness robust growth over the forecast period.

Overview of the Automotive Glass Market Report

Automotive Glass Market: Executive Summary

The automotive glass market report begins with an executive summary covering a gist of the overall report, highlighting the global automotive glass market overview in terms of value and volume through various segments. The section also covers key supply and demand side trends, technology roadmap, and PMR analysis and recommendations for the global automotive glass market.

Automotive Glass Market: Introduction

The market introduction section of the report covers the market definition, market taxonomy, and research scope of the automotive glass market.

Automotive Glass Market: Background

The market background section of the global automotive glass market report includes macroeconomic factors, value chain analysis, drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities, along with forecast factors affecting the growth of the automotive glass market.

Automotive Glass Market: Forecast

The market forecast section provides a pricing analysis of the automotive glass market on the basis of regional fronts by application, wherein, weighted average price has been computed to arrive at global average prices. This section also covers global market analysis on the basis of different segments, along with regional segmental analysis in terms of volume and value, Y-o-Y growth, market attractiveness index, and market share.

Automotive Glass Market: Emerging Countries Analysis

This section covers the automotive glass market analysis for the key emerging countries that are projected to create lucrative growth opportunities for automotive glass manufacturers around the world.

Automotive Glass Market: Competition Analysis

In the final section of the report, a detailed competition analysis has been done with market share analysis pertaining to the automotive glass market, and performance of manufacturers by a tier-down structure of the global automotive glass market. The section also covers the detailed company profiles of key players in the automotive glass market. Examples of some of the key competitors in the automotive glass market are AGC Inc., Nippon Sheet Glass Co., Ltd, Saint-Gobain S.A., Fuyao Glass Industry Group Co., Ltd., Xinyi Glass Holdings Ltd., Magna International Inc., Vitro, S.A.B. de C.V., Glas Trösch Holding AG, Corning, and CENTRAL GLASS CO., LTD., among others.

Research Methodology

The first stage of the automotive glass market research entailed the formulation of an initial hypothesis, which was considered from primary as well as secondary approaches. To analyse the automotive glass market share and competition analysis, we tracked key developments in the automotive glass market, such as collaborations, expansion, mergers & acquisitions, new orders, product launches, and awards and recognition for companies operating in the market. Competition benchmarking has been provided for the top 5 competitors with respect to the sales performance of automotive glass.

