Global Concrete Superplasticizer Sales Market Report 2018
In this report, the Global Concrete Superplasticizer Sales market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Concrete Superplasticizer Sales market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
This report studies the global Concrete Superplasticizer market status and forecast, categorizes the global Concrete Superplasticizer market size (value & volume) by key players, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top players in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia India and Other regions (Middle East & Africa, Central & South America).
Superplasticizers, also known as high range water reducers, are chemical admixtures used where well-dispersed particle suspension is required. Concrete superplasticizer is used to concrete or mortar.
Furthermore, developed construction markets such as the UK, the US, Germany, and Canada are also concentrating on improving the quality of the prevailing public infrastructure which raises the demand for concrete, in turn, fueling the growth of the market.
The major players covered in this report
BASF
Arkema
Kao Corporation
Sika
W.R. Grace
Clariant
Evonik Industries
CEMEX
Enaspol
Lafarge
Euclid Chemical
Rhein-Chemotechnik
Rutgers Group
Hangzhou Lans Concrete Admixture
Shandong Wanshan Chemical
Geographically, this report studies the key regions, focuses on product sales, value, market share and growth opportunity in these regions, covering
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Singapore
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Spain
Russia
Rest of Europe
Central & South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Saudi Arabia
Turkey
Rest of Middle East & Africa
On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into
Sulfonated Naphthalene Formaldehydes (SNF)
Modified Lignosulfonates (MLS)
Polycarboxylic Acid (PC)
Sulfonated Melamine Formaldehydes (SMF)
On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, sales volume, market share and growth rate for each application, including
Ready-Mix Concrete
Precast Concrete
High-Performance Concrete
Others
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze and study the global Concrete Superplasticizer sales, value, status (2013-2017) and forecast (2018-2025);
To analyze the top players in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India, to study the sales, value and market share of top players in these regions.
Focuses on the key Concrete Superplasticizer players, to study the sales, value, market share and development plans in future.
Focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.
To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.
To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.
To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.
To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.
To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Concrete Superplasticizer are as follows:
History Year: 2013-2017
Base Year: 2017
Estimated Year: 2018
Forecast Year 2018 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Key Stakeholders
Concrete Superplasticizer Manufacturers
Concrete Superplasticizer Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers
Concrete Superplasticizer Subcomponent Manufacturers
Industry Association
Downstream Vendors
Available Customizations
With the given market data, QYResearch offers customizations according to the company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:
Regional and country-level analysis of the Concrete Superplasticizer market, by end-use.
Detailed analysis and profiles of additional market players.
