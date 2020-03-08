Global Continuous Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic CFR TP Sales Market Report 2018

In this report, the Global Continuous Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic CFR TP Sales market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Continuous Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic CFR TP Sales market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

This report studies the global Continuous Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic CFR TP market status and forecast, categorizes the global Continuous Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic CFR TP market size (value & volume) by key players, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top players in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia India and Other regions (Middle East & Africa, Central & South America).

Continuous fiber reinforced thermoplastic composites are a new material that offer superior combination of lightweight and stiffness. They are also are also freely formable, easy to process and recyclable.

Continuous fiber reinforced thermoplastic composites are mainly made by thermoplastic polymer matrix and fiber reinforcements.

Due to their properties, such as lightweight, stiffness, etc., continuous fiber reinforced thermoplastic composites have become popular in many fields, such as automotive industry, aerospace, military, electronics and so on.

Continuous fiber reinforced thermoplastic composites are mainly made by thermoplastic resin and fiber reinforcement. Usually, PEEK, PP, PE, PET, PS can be chosen as resin matrix while carbon fiber, glass fiber, aramid fiber are preferred as fiber reinforcement.

Continuous fiber reinforced thermoplastic composites manufacturers are actively cooperating with their partners to promote their business. Although short fiber and long fiber thermoplastic composites account for the dominant place in the whole thermoplastic composites market, due to its own distinctive characteristics, continuous fiber reinforced thermoplastic composites market has increasing fast in the recent years.

The global Continuous Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic CFR TP market is valued at 200 million US$ in 2017 and will reach 240 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 2.5% during 2018-2025.

The major players covered in this report

Lanxess

TenCate

Celanese

Polystrand

AXIA Materials

US Liner

Aonix

Lingol

Ningbo Huaye Material

QIYI Tech

Zhejiang Double Fish Plastics

Guangzhou Kingfa Carbon Fiber

Geographically, this report studies the key regions, focuses on product sales, value, market share and growth opportunity in these regions, covering

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Carbon Fiber Type

Glass Fiber Type

Aramid Fiber Type

Other

On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, sales volume, market share and growth rate for each application, including

Automotive

Aerospace

Electronics

Sporting Goods

Others

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze and study the global Continuous Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic CFR TP sales, value, status (2013-2017) and forecast (2018-2025);

To analyze the top players in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India, to study the sales, value and market share of top players in these regions.

Focuses on the key Continuous Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic CFR TP players, to study the sales, value, market share and development plans in future.

Focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Continuous Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic CFR TP are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Key Stakeholders

Continuous Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic CFR TP Manufacturers

Continuous Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic CFR TP Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

Continuous Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic CFR TP Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

