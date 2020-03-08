Global Copper Clad Laminate Market Professional Survey Report 2018

In this report, the Global Copper Clad Laminate market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Copper Clad Laminate market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

This report studies the global Copper Clad Laminate market status and forecast, categorizes the global Copper Clad Laminate market size (value & volume) by manufacturers, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top manufacturers in North America, Europe, Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia and other regions (Central & South America, and Middle East & Africa).

Copper clad laminate (CCL), a base material for electronics industry and an important raw material for the manufacturing of printed circuit board (PCB), is widely used in electronic products, including TV, radio, computer, and mobile communications.

As Chinese overall economic downward trend in the past few years, and international economic situation is complicated. Although in next few years there will be many uncertainties, more and more companies will sitll enter into CCL industry.

For CCL product demand market, there is also a certain space, but basically showing the scarcity of high-end products. There is a large market demand for high-end products to seize market share of imports acts, local enterprises export more low-end products.

Despite the presence of competition problems, due to the global recovery trend is clear, investors are still optimistic about this area; in the future, there will be new investment entering the field.

As large demand of high-end products at home and abroad, many companies began to enter the field of high-end. Currently, the Chinese CCL industry does not only begin to transit to high-end CCL products, but also extend in the resource-rich land and downstream industry chain.

Although sales of CCL brought a lot of opportunities, the study group recommends the new entrants just having money but without technical advantage and downstream support do not to enter into the CCL field.

The global Copper Clad Laminate market is valued at 10400 million US$ in 2017 and will reach 11600 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 1.4% during 2018-2025.

The major manufacturers covered in this report

KBL

SYTECH

Nan Ya plastic

Panasonic

ITEQ

EMC

Isola

DOOSAN

GDM

Hitachi Chemical

TUC

JinBao

Grace Electron

Shanghai Nanya

Ding Hao

GOWORLD

Chaohua

WEIHUA

Geographically, this report studies the top producers and consumers, focuses on product capacity, production, value, consumption, market share and growth opportunity in these key regions, covering

North America

Europe

China

Japan

India

Southeast Asia

Other regions (Central & South America, Middle East & Africa)

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Paper board

Composite substrate

Normal FR4

High Tg FR-4

Halogen-free board

Special board

Others

By Application, the market can be split into

Computer

Communication

Consumer Electronics

Vehicle electronics

Industrial / Medical

Military / Space

Package

