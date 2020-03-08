Global Data Center Services Market Research Methodology 2019: Business Plans, Inventive Technology, and Growth Factors

The global data center services market is foreseen to attract growth at a towering CAGR during the forecast period under discussion. This could forward extended support and services for companies investing in colocation and promote fruitful changes within the sector. The growing requirement of large computing facilities and surging demand for capacity management are envisaged to bring in a host of opportunities for data center services. Data center providers offering advanced infrastructure management services capable of supporting scalability and swelling workload could draw sizable investments made by more number of companies. Furthermore, these investments are anticipated to bolster an easy transition to technologies newly introduced.

A rising count of businesses are starting to embrace high-velocity data management, analytics, and other data trends while realizing their potential, considering that the right services are put in place. Such new demands could be met as colocation services provide optimized offerings with high-quality support and services. This could also help businesses to keep up with the competitive demands of the industry with much ease. With none of the stresses involved, more benefits could be raked in with investments in infrastructure management. Moreover, data center operations could be enhanced with infrastructure improvement, which is deemed as a key step to be taken.

Emerging advances such as virtualization and cloud computing in the data hosting market are anticipated to be an indication of the maturity, transformation, and growth of the global data center services market. In this regard, players could expect a reliable growth in the market.

A data center can be termed as networked computers and data storage centers, which are setup by an organization for its own requirements or are leased to other organizations, for saving, processing, organizing, storing and disseminating large amounts of data. In general, organizations rely largely upon the applications, services and data contained within the data center. Thus data centers have become a business critical asset, for several organizations, globally. Data center services refer to all such services which are either provided by the data center or are needed for effective operation of the data center. The services offered by data centers often depend on the tier of the data center. Tier 1 data centers are mostly preferred by the smaller enterprises, as it generally has lesser data availability requirements. Tier 2 data centers are preferred by medium to large enterprises, whereas services of tier 3 data centers are mostly required by large enterprises. The services offered by or to tier 3 data centers are generally the most comprehensive in nature. The tier 3 data centers are generally capable of offering wide portfolio of services, large amounts of storage space, all time physical and network security, disaster management capabilities, superior power backup, high-end heating, ventilation and air conditioning systems among others.

The market for data center services is expanding at a very fast pace. The fast growth pace can primarily be attributed to the growing demand for cloud services across enterprises. Application of cloud technology, at both individual and enterprise levels, have been growing at a tremendous pace in recent years. Cloud service providers opt for data centers since in-house data centers requires large amounts of investments, coupled with high maintenance cost and also often lacks the facilities provided by these data centers. This in turn has been boosting the market for data center services. Additionally, the growing amount of data being generated and collected, coupled with the growing demand for big data analysis, have also been promoting the growth of data center services globally. Furthermore, the expansion in array of services offered by data centers has led to several organizations opting for such services. This has further buoyed the market for data center services globally. However, the higher cost of tier 2 and tier 3 data centers and relatively higher downtime in tier 1 data centers have been restraining the growth of the market to certain extent. The high growth rate of data generation, growing internet of things (IoT) connected device’s usage, huge growth in automation across different industry verticals and higher demand for data security are some of the trends which are expected to offer unique growth opportunities for the data center services market.

The global data center services market has been segmented on the basis of service type into service provided to data centers and services provided by data centers. Services provided to data centers have been segmented into consultation service, installation services, technical support and maintenance services among others. The services provided by data centers segment has been further segmented into collocation services, hosting services, storage services and others. On the basis of data center type, the global data center services market has been segmented into Tier I, Tier II and Tier III. By end use, the market for global data center services has been segmented into aerospace & defense, banking, financial services & insurance (BFSI), healthcare, education, retail and others.

The major companies of the data center services market globally are NTT Communications Corporation (Japan), Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP (The U.S.), IBM Corporation (The U.S.), PTS Data Center Solutions, Inc. (The U.S.), Signature Technology Group (The U.S.) Cisco Systems, Inc. (The U.S.), Equinix, Inc. (The U.S.), Vertiv, Co. (The U.S.), Hitachi, Ltd. (Japan) and Huawei Technologies, Co. Ltd, (China) among various other companies.

