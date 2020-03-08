Global Double Sided Tape Market Professional Survey Report 2018
In this report, the Global Double Sided Tape market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Double Sided Tape market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
This report studies the global Double Sided Tape
market status and forecast, categorizes the global Double Sided Tape
market size (value & volume) by manufacturers, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top manufacturers in North America, Europe, Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia and other regions (Central & South America, and Middle East & Africa).
Double-sided tape is any pressure-sensitive tape that is coated with adhesive on both sides. It is designed to stick two surfaces together, often in a way which is not visible in the end product, due to it being in between the objects rather than overlaying them.
As Global overall economic downward trend in the past few years, and international economic situation is complicated, in the next few years there will be many uncertainties, and coupled with Double Sided Tape industry in short supply on the market in the past few years, more and more companies enter into Double Sided Tape industry, the current demand for Double Sided Tape product is relatively low, lack of demand, excess supply. Ordinary Double Sided Tape products on the market do not sell well; rubbers price is lower than past years. The signal of market price change indicates the trend in the Double Sided Tape industry, low-end product has excess capacity, and high-end product is not in short supply.
Double Sided Tape product demand market has certain space, but basically showing the scarcity of high-end products, low-end products, excess capacity, there is a large market demand for high-end products to seize market share of imports acts, local enterprises export more low-end products overcapacity
As large demand of high-end products at home and abroad, many companies began to enter the field of high-end. Currently, the Chinese Double Sided Tape industry is not only begin to transit to high-end Double Sided Tape products, while still extend in the resource-rich land and downstream industry chain.
The global Double Sided Tape
market is valued at 3620 million US$ in 2017 and will reach 4370 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 2.4% during 2018-2025.
The major manufacturers covered in this report
3M
TESA
Nitto Denko
SEKISUI
Lintec
Berry Plastics
Scapa Group
Yem Chio
Intertape
BO.MA
Wida
Powerband
Shurtape
KK Enterprise
CAPTAIN
Adhesives Research
DeWAL
Jonson Tapes
ZHONGSHAN CROWN
Sanli Adhesive Products
Zhongshan Guanchang
HAOTIAN RUBBER
Shanghai Xinguan
Dongguan Haixiang
Geographically, this report studies the top producers and consumers, focuses on product capacity, production, value, consumption, market share and growth opportunity in these key regions, covering
North America
Europe
China
Japan
India
Southeast Asia
Other regions (Central & South America, Middle East & Africa)
We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Singapore
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Spain
Russia
Rest of Europe
Central & South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Saudi Arabia
Turkey
Rest of Middle East & Africa
On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into
Thin Tape
Foam Tape
Fastening Material
By Application, the market can be split into
Daily
Industry
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze and study the global Double Sided Tape
capacity, production, value, consumption, status (2013-2017) and forecast (2018-2025);
Focuses on the key Double Sided Tape
manufacturers, to study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in future.
Focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.
To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.
To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.
To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.
To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.
To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market.
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Double Sided Tape are as follows:
are as follows:
History Year: 2013-2017
Base Year: 2017
Estimated Year: 2018
Forecast Year 2018 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Key Stakeholders
Double Sided Tape
Manufacturers
Double Sided Tape
Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers
Double Sided Tape
Subcomponent Manufacturers
Industry Association
Downstream Vendors
Available Customizations
With the given market data, QYResearch offers customizations according to the company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:
Regional and country-level analysis of the Double Sided Tape market, by end-use.
market, by end-use.
Detailed analysis and profiles of additional market players.
