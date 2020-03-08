Global Ethyl 3-ethoxypropionate Market Professional Survey Report 2018

In this report, the Global Ethyl 3-ethoxypropionate market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Ethyl 3-ethoxypropionate market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

This report studies the global Ethyl 3-ethoxypropionate market status and forecast, categorizes the global Ethyl 3-ethoxypropionate market size (value & volume) by manufacturers, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top manufacturers in North America, Europe, Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia and other regions (Central & South America, and Middle East & Africa).

Ethyl 3-ethoxypropionate is a slow evaporating ether-ester solvent with excellent activity for a wide range of coating polymers. Its linear structure and propionyl group in the center of the molecule give this material a combination of desirable properties not found in other solvents. These include a slow evaporation rate, good resistance to solvent popping in baking applications, a moderate odor, low surface tension and high electrical resistance. In addition, it yields low polymer solution viscosities when compared to solvents with similar evaporation rates, provides excellent solvent release from coating films, and gives exceptional flow and leveling with a wide range of coatings. It is supplied as a urethane grade solvent.

The increased use of Ethyl 3-ethoxypropionate to identify network issues is one of the major drivers of the market. Ethyl 3-ethoxypropionate solutions eliminate manual monitoring of IT infrastructure, enabling quick identification of flaws in the security system. This helps end-users save time and money.

The significant increase in environmental protection material use in organizations, enterprises, and critical infrastructures in recent years have driven companies and governments to promote some special chemical materials development. So, the Ethyl 3-ethoxypropionate Industry is becoming more and more popular in recent years. Paint and ink industry in the world has been developed rapidly. Those big companies such as Nobel, PPG, dow, basf has realized the high growth. The environmental protection market is booming. The development of environmental protection coatings will promote the development of environmental protection materials industry.

Ethyl 3-ethoxypropionate is still in its early development stage, there is huge development space and market to explore. Investing in this industry is feasible and wise choice. However, the technology barrier is relatively high. Those who want to explore in Ethyl 3-ethoxypropionate system should have a strong team.

The global Ethyl 3-ethoxypropionate market is valued at 200 million US$ in 2017 and will reach 220 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 1.1% during 2018-2025.

The major manufacturers covered in this report

Dow Chemical

Eastman

Nadi New Material

Zhidian New Chemical Materials

Realsunchem

Aoke Chemical

Nanjing TOP Chemical

Taiwan Maxwave

Yueyang Dongrun

Tricochemical

Geographically, this report studies the top producers and consumers, focuses on product capacity, production, value, consumption, market share and growth opportunity in these key regions, covering

North America

Europe

China

Japan

India

Southeast Asia

Other regions (Central & South America, Middle East & Africa)

We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Singapore

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

Turkey

Rest of Middle East & Africa

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

99.5%

99%-99.5%

Others

By Application, the market can be split into

Paints and Coatings

Industrial Cleaners

Others

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze and study the global Ethyl 3-ethoxypropionate capacity, production, value, consumption, status (2013-2017) and forecast (2018-2025);

Focuses on the key Ethyl 3-ethoxypropionate manufacturers, to study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in future.

Focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Ethyl 3-ethoxypropionate are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Key Stakeholders

Ethyl 3-ethoxypropionate Manufacturers

Ethyl 3-ethoxypropionate Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

Ethyl 3-ethoxypropionate Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

Available Customizations

With the given market data, QYResearch offers customizations according to the company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:

Regional and country-level analysis of the Ethyl 3-ethoxypropionate market, by end-use.

Detailed analysis and profiles of additional market players.



