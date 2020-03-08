Global Flexible Packaging and Materials Market Professional Survey Report 2018

In this report, the Global Flexible Packaging and Materials market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Flexible Packaging and Materials market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

This report studies the global Flexible Packaging and Materials market status and forecast, categorizes the global Flexible Packaging and Materials market size (value & volume) by manufacturers, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top manufacturers in North America, Europe, Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia and other regions (Central & South America, and Middle East & Africa).

Flexible package is a container when filled can readily change in shape. Development in flexible films has led healthy growth in the overall industry. It is the second largest packaging segment because of its large beneficial properties. It is widely used in confectionaries, frozen food and FMCG sectors. Polymer, paper and aluminium material serve purpose to cover & protect the products and extend shelf life.

Increase in demand from healthcare, cosmetics & toiletries, food & beverages, household products, sporting goods and other agricultural products industries will drive global flexible packaging market growth. Shift in trends towards convenient packaging due to lightweight characteristic and ease of use may propel market growth.

Price volatility of raw materials is major restraint hindering the growth of global flexible packaging market. PVC, PE, and PET are the key raw materials used in the manufacturing of flexible packaging materials. These products are derived from crude oil and thus its price fluctuations affect the raw material pricing further constraining the use of flexible packaging for various applications. Fluctuating reseller margins coupled with the unavailability of raw materials contributes to price escalation. The wide supply-demand gap is contributing factor to the price volatility, particularly for PVC, owing to widespread applications. In addition, the refinery economics and alternatives to PVC production are key factors contributing to price fluctuations.

The global Flexible Packaging and Materials market is valued at xx million US$ in 2017 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 4.7% during 2018-2025.

The major manufacturers covered in this report

AMCOR

BEMIS

SEALED AIR

CONSTANTIA FLEXIBLES

DAI NIPPON PRINTING

WINPAK

…

Geographically, this report studies the top producers and consumers, focuses on product capacity, production, value, consumption, market share and growth opportunity in these key regions, covering

North America

Europe

China

Japan

India

Southeast Asia

Other regions (Central & South America, Middle East & Africa)

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Paper

Aluminum foil

Polymer [PE, PP, PET]

Bioplastic

By Application, the market can be split into

Food & beverage

Pharmaceutical

Cosmetics

Others

