Global Green Coffee Bean Extract Market 2019 – Recent Trends, Robust Growth, Product Development and Forecast 2027

Green coffee bean extract is derived from the extract of unroasted green coffee beans. Green coffee bean extract is rich in chlorogenic acid. Chlorogenic acid found in green coffee bean extract possess high benefits. It helps in improving glucose and insulin balance. Being a weight loss supplement, green coffee bean extract is used as an active ingredient in the weight loss products. Rising health consciousness coupled with increasing awareness regarding obesity and obesity-linked diseases is expected to increase the demand for green coffee bean extracts. The prevailing health and wellness trend has increased the significance of functionality aspect of food & beverages. Hence, green coffee bean extract is widely used while preparing coffee so that it not only serves the refreshment purpose but also provides functional benefits. This is expected to provide a significant boost to the growth of green coffee bean extract market during the forecast period.

Market Dynamics of Green coffee bean extract:

Green coffee bean extract market is expected to grow rapidly during the forecast period. This rapid growth of green coffee bean extract market can be attributed to the growing health consciousness among consumers.

It is also impacted by the increasing trend where companies are focused upon reformulation of the ingredient’s content in food & beverages to ascertain health benefits along with the taste. Factors such as on the go life style clubbed with the growing popularity of dietary supplements is expected to contribute significantly to the prominence of green coffee bean extract market. Owing to the increasingly hectic lifestyle of consumers, dietary supplements with purported health benefits have gained popularity. These factors are expected to fuel the growth of green coffee bean extract market in the near future.

Market Segmentation of Green coffee bean extract:

Green coffee bean extract market is segmented on the basis of form, application, distribution channel, and geography. Based upon form, green coffee bean extract market is segmented into powdered and liquid form.Over the next few years, powdered form of green coffee bean extract is expected to witness relatively higher share in the global green coffee bean extract market. On the basis of application, green coffee bean extract market is segmented into beverages, dietary supplements, and others. Dietary supplement segment is projected to expand at relatively higher CAGR in the global green coffee bean extract market. Based upon distribution channel, green coffee bean extract market is segmented into drug stores, speciality stores, supermarket/hyper market, convenience stores, and others such as direct selling, mass merchandisers etc.

Regional Outlook of Green coffee bean extract:

Based on geography, Green coffee bean extract market is segmented into seven different regions namely Latin America, Asia-Pacific, North America, Middle East and Africa, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, and Japan. North America is projected to hold relatively higher share in the Green coffee bean extract market during the reviewed market. Strong demand from U.S for green coffee bean extracts is expected to play vital role in increasing the revenue share of the region. Western Europe is expected to acquire second largest share in global green coffee bean extract market over the forecast period. Asia Pacific is projected to expand at relatively higher CAGR owing to the growing increasing obesity rates and increasing health awareness among consumers.Companies in the green coffee bean extract market focus upon leveraging the opportunities posed by emerging economies like India and China to strengthen their geographical presence and expand their revenue base.

Key Market Players in Green coffee bean extract:

Some of the key players in the Green coffee bean extract market include Naturex, Nature Wise, Nature’s Way Products, LLC., Tru Body Wellness, MKC Food Products, Abc International, Alchem International Pvt. Ltd., and Absolute Nutrition among others.

