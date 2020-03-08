Global Guar Gum Market Professional Survey Report 2018
In this report, the Global Guar Gum market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Guar Gum market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
This report studies the global Guar Gum market status and forecast, categorizes the global Guar Gum market size (value & volume) by manufacturers, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top manufacturers in North America, Europe, Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia and other regions (Central & South America, and Middle East & Africa).
Guar Gum is a type of products that derived from guar splits that obtained from guar seed.
The guar gum industry concentration is relatively high. Global giant manufactures mainly distributed in India and Pakistan. The manufacturers in India have a long history and unshakable status in this field. It takes about 78.94% of global market in 2016, followed by the Pakistan of 10.85%. Manufacturers such as Hindustan Gum have relative higher level of products quality.
The market is not only influenced by the price, but also influenced by the product performance. Although small companies have price advantage, the application is narrow to some extent due to the poor manufacture processing, cheap raw material and less diversity of products.
The leading companies own the advantages on better performance, more abundant products types, better technical and impeccable after-sales service. Consequently, they take the majority of the market share of high-end market.
The global Guar Gum market is valued at 2950 million US$ in 2017 and will reach 24400 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 30.2% during 2018-2025.
The major manufacturers covered in this report
Hindustan Gum
Jai Bharat Gum and Chemicals
Neelkanth Polymers
Sunita Hydrocolloids
Vikas WSP
Guangrao Liuhe Chemical
Global Gums & Chemicals
Shandong Dongda Commerce
Jingkun Chemistry Company
Lotus Gums & Chemicals
Supreme Gums
Shree Ram Group
Wuxi Jinxin Science& Tchnology
Rama Industries
Vikas Granaries Limited
Raj Gum
Geographically, this report studies the top producers and consumers, focuses on product capacity, production, value, consumption, market share and growth opportunity in these key regions, covering
North America
Europe
China
Japan
India
Southeast Asia
Other regions (Central & South America, Middle East & Africa)
We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Singapore
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Spain
Russia
Rest of Europe
Central & South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Saudi Arabia
Turkey
Rest of Middle East & Africa
On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into
Industrial Grade
Food Grade
Others
By Application, the market can be split into
Food Industry
Petroleum Industry
Others
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze and study the global Guar Gum capacity, production, value, consumption, status (2013-2017) and forecast (2018-2025);
Focuses on the key Guar Gum manufacturers, to study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in future.
Focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.
To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.
To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.
To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.
To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.
To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market.
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Guar Gum are as follows:
History Year: 2013-2017
Base Year: 2017
Estimated Year: 2018
Forecast Year 2018 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Key Stakeholders
Guar Gum Manufacturers
Guar Gum Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers
Guar Gum Subcomponent Manufacturers
Industry Association
Downstream Vendors
