Global High Speed Surgical Drill Market Professional Survey Report 2018

In this report, the Global High Speed Surgical Drill market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global High Speed Surgical Drill market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

This report studies the global High Speed Surgical Drill market status and forecast, categorizes the global High Speed Surgical Drill market size (value & volume) by manufacturers, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top manufacturers in North America, Europe, Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia and other regions (Central & South America, and Middle East & Africa).

A high speed surgical drill is a tool fitted with a cutting tool attachment or driving tool attachment, usually a drill bit or driver bit, used for boring holes in various materials or fastening various materials together with the use of fasteners.

High speed surgical drill industry is not much fragmented, manufacturers are mostly in the North America, Europe, China and Japan. Among them, North America, Europe and China output value accounted for more than 80% of the total output value of global high speed surgical drill. Johnson and Johnson is the world leading manufacturer in global high speed surgical drill market with the market share of 12.30%.

Overall, the High Speed Surgical Drill performance is positive, despite the weak economic environment.

The global High Speed Surgical Drill market is expected to reach $566.97 million by 2021 from $469.71 million in 2015, growing at a CAGR of 7.45% from 2015 to 2020. And Europe market is expected to become the biggest market with $179.48 million of revenue in 2021.

In the past few years, as the main raw material price was relatively stable, with the increasing in production capacity, expected that the High Speed Surgical Drill raw material price will be stable in the short term. However, the improvement of energy, transportation costs, and labor costs, will play a significant role in promoting the cost of High Speed Surgical Drill.

There are companies adding new capacities and aims at the cost and quality leadership which shall improve profitability. As the same time, companies are focusing on technological innovation, equipment upgrades, and process improvements, to reduce costs and improve quality.

The average price of High Speed Surgical Drill will fall further. The product average price declined in the past few years due to the technology development, the average price will keep this trend in the few future years due to increasing mature manufacturing technology and cost of raw materials.

The global High Speed Surgical Drill market is valued at 500 million US$ in 2017 and will reach 640 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 3.3% during 2018-2025.

The major manufacturers covered in this report

Johnson & Johnson

Medtronic

Brasseler

Conmed

Adeor

Nouvag

Stryker

Aesculap

Aygun

DeSoutter Medical

Smith & Nephew

Geographically, this report studies the top producers and consumers, focuses on product capacity, production, value, consumption, market share and growth opportunity in these key regions, covering

North America

Europe

China

Japan

India

Southeast Asia

Other regions (Central & South America, Middle East & Africa)

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Pneumatic high-speed surgical drill

Electric high-speed surgical drill

By Application, the market can be split into

Dentistry

Orthopedics

Neurology

Other

