Global Home Textile Market Professional Survey Report 2018
In this report, the Global Home Textile market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Home Textile market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
This report studies the global Home Textile market status and forecast, categorizes the global Home Textile market size (value & volume) by manufacturers, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top manufacturers in North America, Europe, Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia and other regions (Central & South America, and Middle East & Africa).
Home Textile is a flexible woven material consisting of a network of natural or artificial fibres often referred to as thread or yarn. Yarn is produced by spinning raw fibres of wool, flax, cotton, or other material to produce long strands. Textiles are formed by weaving, knitting, crocheting, knotting, or pressing fibres together.
China is the largest supplier of Home Textile, with a production value market share nearly 28.96% and sales revenue market share nearly 22.19% in 2015. That is to say, there will be exports in China, while North America region is the largest consumption region.
Developing economies such as China and India continue to be the major exporters while developed economies such as US and Europe continued to be the major importers of Home Textile.
The second place is North America, with the production value market share of 19.58% and sales revenue market share of 30.76% in 2015. Europe is another important market of Home Textile, enjoying 15.87% production value market share and 27.79% sales revenue market share in 2015.
The Home Textiles product basically includes terry towels, bed sheets, top of the beds, curtains, pillows cases, rugs, carpets etc used for home furnishings. Bedding is the largest segment of home textiles with a production value market share of 38.37% in 2015.
Briefly speaking, in the next few years, Home Textile industry will still be a steady energetic industry. Sales of Home Textile have brought a lot of opportunities, there will more companies enter into this industry, especially in developing countries.
The global Home Textile market is valued at 142000 million US$ in 2017 and will reach 180200 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 3.0% during 2018-2025.
The major manufacturers covered in this report
Shaw Industries
Mohawk
Welspun India Ltd
Springs Global
Sunvim
Luolai Home Textile
Ralph Lauren Corporation
Fuanna
Shuixing Home Textile
Mendale Home Textile
Loftex
American Textile
Evezary
Shandong Weiqiao
Beyond Home Textile
Zucchi
GHCL
Veken Elite
Violet Home Textile
Sheridan
WestPoint Home
Franco Manufacturing
Yunus
Lucky Textile
Tevel
Dohia
Geographically, this report studies the top producers and consumers, focuses on product capacity, production, value, consumption, market share and growth opportunity in these key regions, covering
North America
Europe
China
Japan
India
Southeast Asia
Other regions (Central & South America, Middle East & Africa)
We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Singapore
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Spain
Russia
Rest of Europe
Central & South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Saudi Arabia
Turkey
Rest of Middle East & Africa
On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into
Bedding
Curtain & Blind
Carpet
Towel
Kitchen Linen
Blanket
By Application, the market can be split into
Family Used
Commercial Used
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze and study the global Home Textile capacity, production, value, consumption, status (2013-2017) and forecast (2018-2025);
Focuses on the key Home Textile manufacturers, to study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in future.
Focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.
To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.
To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.
To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.
To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.
To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market.
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Home Textile are as follows:
History Year: 2013-2017
Base Year: 2017
Estimated Year: 2018
Forecast Year 2018 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Key Stakeholders
Home Textile Manufacturers
Home Textile Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers
Home Textile Subcomponent Manufacturers
Industry Association
Downstream Vendors
