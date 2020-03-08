Global Home Textile Market Professional Survey Report 2018

In this report, the Global Home Textile market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Home Textile market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

This report studies the global Home Textile market status and forecast, categorizes the global Home Textile market size (value & volume) by manufacturers, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top manufacturers in North America, Europe, Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia and other regions (Central & South America, and Middle East & Africa).

Home Textile is a flexible woven material consisting of a network of natural or artificial fibres often referred to as thread or yarn. Yarn is produced by spinning raw fibres of wool, flax, cotton, or other material to produce long strands. Textiles are formed by weaving, knitting, crocheting, knotting, or pressing fibres together.

China is the largest supplier of Home Textile, with a production value market share nearly 28.96% and sales revenue market share nearly 22.19% in 2015. That is to say, there will be exports in China, while North America region is the largest consumption region.

Developing economies such as China and India continue to be the major exporters while developed economies such as US and Europe continued to be the major importers of Home Textile.

The second place is North America, with the production value market share of 19.58% and sales revenue market share of 30.76% in 2015. Europe is another important market of Home Textile, enjoying 15.87% production value market share and 27.79% sales revenue market share in 2015.

The Home Textiles product basically includes terry towels, bed sheets, top of the beds, curtains, pillows cases, rugs, carpets etc used for home furnishings. Bedding is the largest segment of home textiles with a production value market share of 38.37% in 2015.

Briefly speaking, in the next few years, Home Textile industry will still be a steady energetic industry. Sales of Home Textile have brought a lot of opportunities, there will more companies enter into this industry, especially in developing countries.

The global Home Textile market is valued at 142000 million US$ in 2017 and will reach 180200 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 3.0% during 2018-2025.

The major manufacturers covered in this report

Shaw Industries

Mohawk

Welspun India Ltd

Springs Global

Sunvim

Luolai Home Textile

Ralph Lauren Corporation

Fuanna

Shuixing Home Textile

Mendale Home Textile

Loftex

American Textile

Evezary

Shandong Weiqiao

Beyond Home Textile

Zucchi

GHCL

Veken Elite

Violet Home Textile

Sheridan

WestPoint Home

Franco Manufacturing

Yunus

Lucky Textile

Tevel

Dohia

Geographically, this report studies the top producers and consumers, focuses on product capacity, production, value, consumption, market share and growth opportunity in these key regions, covering

North America

Europe

China

Japan

India

Southeast Asia

Other regions (Central & South America, Middle East & Africa)

We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Singapore

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

Turkey

Rest of Middle East & Africa

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Bedding

Curtain & Blind

Carpet

Towel

Kitchen Linen

Blanket

By Application, the market can be split into

Family Used

Commercial Used

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze and study the global Home Textile capacity, production, value, consumption, status (2013-2017) and forecast (2018-2025);

Focuses on the key Home Textile manufacturers, to study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in future.

Focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Home Textile are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Key Stakeholders

Home Textile Manufacturers

Home Textile Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

Home Textile Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

Available Customizations

With the given market data, QYResearch offers customizations according to the company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:

Regional and country-level analysis of the Home Textile market, by end-use.

Detailed analysis and profiles of additional market players.

