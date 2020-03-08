Global Pleurotus Ostreatus Market Professional Survey Report 2018

In this report, the Global Pleurotus Ostreatus market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Pleurotus Ostreatus market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

This report studies the global Pleurotus Ostreatus market status and forecast, categorizes the global Pleurotus Ostreatus market size (value & volume) by manufacturers, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top manufacturers in North America, Europe, Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia and other regions (Central & South America, and Middle East & Africa).

Pleurotus ostreatus, also known as oyster mushroom, is a common edible mushroom. Oyster mushroom belongs to Class Basidiomycetes and Family Agaricaceae. It was first cultivated in Germany as a subsistence measure during World War I and is now grown commercially around the world for food.

For the production sides, China is the world largest country in oyster mushrooms production, contributes over 94% market share of the total world production of about 5600 tonnes in those years. Other major countries producing oyster mushrooms are mainly located in Asia, including Korea, Japan, Malaysia, India, Thailand and Philippines.

For the consumption sides, due to low demand for oyster mushrooms, Europe and USA have a rather small market share. While in terms of local little production the price of pleurotus ostreatus is about 5 times higher than those Asia countries which up to 6500 USD/MT.

For the nutritive benefits, Oyster mushrooms contain mevinolin and related compounds which are potent competitive inhibitors of HMG CoA reductase (3-hydroxy-3-methyl-glutaryl coenzyme A reductuctase), the major rate limiting enzyme in cholesterol biosynthesis. The oyster mushroom is frequently used in Japanese, Korean and Chinese cookery as a delicacy. It is frequently served on its own, in soups, stuffed, or in stir-fry recipes with soy sauce. Oyster mushrooms are sometimes made into a sauce, used in Asian cooking, which is similar to oyster sauce. The mushroom’s taste has been described as mild with a slight odor similar to anise. The oyster mushroom is best when picked young; as the mushroom ages, the flesh becomes tough and the flavor becomes acrid and unpleasant.

The global Pleurotus Ostreatus market is valued at 5030 million US$ in 2017 and will reach 5340 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 0.8% during 2018-2025.

