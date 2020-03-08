Global Silicon Nitride (CAS 12033-89-5) Market Professional Survey Report 2018

In this report, the Global Silicon Nitride (CAS 12033-89-5) market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Silicon Nitride (CAS 12033-89-5) market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

This report studies the global Silicon Nitride (CAS 12033-89-5) market status and forecast, categorizes the global Silicon Nitride (CAS 12033-89-5) market size (value & volume) by manufacturers, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top manufacturers in North America, Europe, Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia and other regions (Central & South America, and Middle East & Africa).

Silicon nitride (Si3N4) is one of the purely covalent nitrides. Like all nitrides, it is characterized by a high degree of thermal stability and exceptional chemical stability. Its o

The global production of silicon nitride increases from 1327 MT in 2011 to1598 MT in 2015. In 2015, the global silicon nitride market is led by Europe; Japan is the second-largest region-wise market. At present, the major manufacturers of silicon nitride are concentrated in Europe and Japan. AlzChem is the world leader, holding 34.8% production market share in 2015.

Silicon nitride downstream is wide and recently silicon nitride has acquired increasing significance in various fields of solar energy Industry, silicon nitride ceramics and components, LED industry and others. Globally, the silicon nitride market is mainly driven by growing demand for silicon nitride balls and cutting tools.

According to our research and analysis, manufacturers from Japan and EU are the major leaders in the international market of silicon nitride. Manufacturers from China are immature in technology. There is large space in the China market, as well as big gap between international brands and local brands on price. With the development of Chinese silicon nitride production technology, their share in the global market is increasing, and competitiveness in the global market gradually increases.

Global market is expected to witness significant growth on account of rising applications, so in the next few years, silicon nitride production will show a trend of steady growth. In 2020 the production of silicon nitride is estimated to be 1939MT, and the consumption increasing degree will be high. On product prices, the slow downward trend in recent years will maintain in the future.

UBE

AlzChem

Yantai Tomley Hi-tech Advanced Materials

H.C.Starck

Denka

Hebei Corefra Silicon Nitride Material

VestaSi

Jiangxi Sanxin Hi-Tech Ceramics

Hongchen Technology

Combustion Synthesis

North America

Europe

China

Japan

India

Southeast Asia

Other regions (Central & South America, Middle East & Africa)

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Singapore

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

Turkey

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Photovoltaic Grade Silicon Nitride

Ceramic Grade Silicon Nitride

LED Grade Silicon Nitride

