Global Tertiary Dodecyl Mercaptan (TDM) (Tert-Dodecyl Mercaptan) Market Research Report 2018
In this report, the Global Tertiary Dodecyl Mercaptan (TDM) (Tert-Dodecyl Mercaptan) market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025.
This report studies the global Tertiary Dodecyl Mercaptan (TDM) (Tert-Dodecyl Mercaptan) market status and forecast, categorizes the global Tertiary Dodecyl Mercaptan (TDM) (Tert-Dodecyl Mercaptan) market size (value & volume) by manufacturers, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top manufacturers in North America, Europe, Japan, China and other regions (India, Southeast Asia, Central & South America, and Middle East & Africa).
This report studies the Tertiary Dodecyl Mercaptan(TDM) market,
Tert-Dodecyl Mercaptan (TDM) is colorless oil liquid, and diffuses foul smell. It is insoluble in water, soluble in alcohol, ether, acetone, benzene, gasoline and other organic solvents and esters. It is mainly used as molecular weight modifier.
In the world, the consumption areas of tert-dodecyl mercaptan are mainly concentrated in China, North America, Korea and Japan. China is the largest consumer in the world, which occupied about 37% in 2017. The production areas of tert-dodecyl mercaptan are mainly USA, and Europe. Moreover, Chevronphillips is the largest manufacturer in the world, which production has reached 42K MT in 2017. In the future, we believe that demand in Asia Pacific will continue to increase. At the same time, the demand for the United States, Japan and Europe will remain stable.
All of the manufacturers in the world are committed to the improvement of product. At the same time, many manufacturers are improving their technology. There are several institutes in China are studying the production of this product, but due to the relatively high cost, it has restricted its commercialization.
TDM products belong to petrochemical downstream products, so the price is mainly determined by the raw materials, raw material price fluctuation is low in the last three years,But with the 2017-2018 upstream prices continue to rise. Product prices will gradually increase.
The global Tertiary Dodecyl Mercaptan (TDM) (Tert-Dodecyl Mercaptan) market is valued at 240 million US$ in 2017 and will reach 370 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 5.4% during 2018-2025.
The major manufacturers covered in this report
- Chevronphillips
- Arkema
- ISU
- Sanshin Chemical
Geographically, this report studies the top producers and consumers, focuses on product capacity, production, value, consumption, market share and growth opportunity in these key regions, covering
- North America
- Europe
- China
- Japan
- Southeast Asia
- India
Other Regions (India, Southeast Asia, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa)
On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into
- TDM Products Based on Dodecene
- TDM Products Based on Propylene
On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including
- StyreneButadiene Rubber (SBR)
- Nitrile Rubber (NBR)
- Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS)
- Surfactant
- Others
Key Stakeholders
- Tertiary Dodecyl Mercaptan (TDM) (Tert-Dodecyl Mercaptan) Manufacturers
- Tertiary Dodecyl Mercaptan (TDM) (Tert-Dodecyl Mercaptan) Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers
- Tertiary Dodecyl Mercaptan (TDM) (Tert-Dodecyl Mercaptan) Subcomponent Manufacturers
- Industry Association
- Downstream Vendors
Regional and country-level analysis of the Tertiary Dodecyl Mercaptan (TDM) (Tert-Dodecyl Mercaptan) market, by end-use.
Detailed analysis and profiles of additional market players.
