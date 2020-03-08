Global WiMAX Market: Competitive Environment & Forecast 2017 – 2025

The global market for Worldwide Interoperability for Microwave Access (WiMAX) has witnessed a steady expansion in the past couple of years, driven chiefly by the increased demand for high-speed and efficient wireless networking across a number of industrial, commercial, and public sectors. Being one of the most advanced wireless connectivity technology, the standard is witnessing increased focus from telecommunication companies who need promising incentives to encourage their consumers amid intense competition.

The market is expected to expand at a healthy pace in the next few years as well as an increased number of companies foray into the area and introduce new plans to entice consumers. The report presents a comprehensive analysis of the key factors expected to drive the market over the forecast period. Covering an overview of the recent developments in the market, the report proves to be a promising guide for companies wishing to enter the market or diversify their position.

The market is likely to witness the most promising growth opportunities in developed regions such as Europe and North America. This is owing to the novel nature of the technology and the high cost associated with it. However, regional markets with emerging economies could also present promising growth opportunities to the WiMAX market owing to the increased penetration of internet and the increased demand from consumers for high-speed internet. This could be true for regions such as Asia Pacific wherein there has been a promising rise in the usage of mobile computing devices and the internet infrastructure has persistently evolved in the recent years.

Worldwide Interoperability for Microwave Access is commonly known as WiMAX. This is a dynamic technology standard which is used for long-range of wireless networking application, for both fixed and mobile connections. Across the globe, WiMAX is currently one of the newest and advanced technologies in wireless connectivity. In addition, WiMAX is a standard-based wireless technology solution that delivers higher range of broadband connections over long distance. WiMAX can deliver broadband up to 75 mbps and has a massive range up to 5-10KM from workstation. Additionally, WiMAX finds application in telecommunication and information technology to provide campus level network connectivity and wireless last minute approach to bring internet service directly. This in turn increases the demand of WiMAX market across the globe. Besides, whole system of WiMAX is based on radio frequency technology which is able to carry 5MHz bandwidth data effectively for a long distances. Thus, the Worldwide Interoperability for Microwave Access(WiMAX) market is projected to witness a steady growth during the forecast period from 2017 to 2025.

In coming year, WiMAX solution is estimated to deliver broadband access services to enterprise and residential consumers in an inexpensive way. Global WiMAX market has been segmented on the basis of type, component, end use industry and geography. On the basis of product type, global WiMAX market has been fragmented into mobile and fixed. Worldwide Interoperability for Microwave Access (WiMAX) can be integrated in fixed and mobile networks, which is required for continuous indoor or outdoor Wi-Fi coverage. These WiMAX is implementing for high interactive services, which is estimated to fuel the WiMAX market during the forecast period.Additionally, global WiMAX market has been bifurcated into WiMAX tower and a WiMAX receiver. On the basis of end use industry global WiMAX market has been classified into commercial, residential and industrial. Across the globe, governments in various regions such as North America, Europe and Asia Pacific among others are focusing on expansion of strict regulations relating to wireless broadband such as issuing licenses and deregulating local frequency spectrum to make them reachable for commercial public uses. This in turn is anticipated to fuel the demand of WiMAX market during the forecast period.

The global WiMAX market has widespread opportunity in terms of operability. This system is capable of functioning in together FDD and TDD modes. Thus, WiMAX solution is giving flexibility to the various telecommunication operators. The under-served and developing countries are more prone to implement new advance technologies, which are more convenient to fulfill market demand and localized contribution. Thus, WiMAX players have enormous opportunity; which still remains untapped in global WiMAX market. Conversely, signal intermission due to bad weather conditions and high operational cost are expected to hinder the growth of the global WiMAX solutions in coming years.

Geographically, global Worldwide Interoperability for Microwave Access (WiMAX) market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle- East and Africa and Latin America. In 2016, North America held the major market for WiMAX owing to advancement in technologies along with increasing demand from countries such as U.S, Canada and Mexico among others. Asia Pacific is expected to grow at a higher CAGR rate owing to the high technological internet infrastructure development, the presence of strong domestic solution providers in this region. Asia Pacific is accounted for a significant percentage of the overall industry in 2016, fuelled by growing demand from China, India, Japan and South Korea among others market.

The major players operating in the global Worldwide Interoperability for Microwave Access (WiMAX) market includes Intel Corporation (The U.S), Aviat Network In. (The U.S), Airspan Network Inc.(The U.S), Comcast Corporation (The U.S), Redline Communications (Canada), UQ Communication Inc. (Japan), ZTE Corporation (China), Samsung Electronics (Korea), Redline Communications (Canada) and Huawei (China) among others.

