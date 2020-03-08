Growth Dynamics on Patient Registry Software Market 2015-2023| Key Players: Quintiles, Inc., PatientCrossroads, Evado Clinical Solution, and Dacima Software

Global Patient Registry Software Market: Snapshot

The global patient pool of chronically ill is on the rise across multiple diseases. This growing patient number is creating a high demand for patient registry software across the world. The software allows users to generate long term documentations of patient histories which is extremely beneficial for a physician in managing his or her pool of patients with chronic illnesses.

Key patient registry software players additionally get support from governments through various initiatives aimed at improving the efficiency of the medical services that are currently available. Eventually these initiatives can impart benefits to doctors such as exposure to a greater pool of patients, improve patient recovery chances, lower or even eliminate lifestyle choice-relate health risks, and maintain permanent records of patients with chronic illnesses.

Owing to the above factors along with others, the global patient registry software market is expected to expand its revenue generation at a CAGR of 10.5% between 2015 and 2023. This market is expected to reach US$1 bn by the end of 2016 and touch nearly US$2 bn by the end of 2023.

North America to Continue Leading Patient Registry Software Deployment

The patient registry software providers in North America gain a high demand for their products and services through the high percentage of patients suffering from chronic diseases, along with the presence of feasible reimbursement policies. Additionally, most of the players based in North America hold a place in a highly advanced healthcare infrastructure that is ready to obtain and implement modern management strategies. North America customers also show a higher rate of awareness towards healthcare trends and the use of patient registry software. Most of all, the growth of mHealth trends is driving the demand for patient registry software in North America.

Europe shows a somewhat similar growth trend albeit on a smaller scale. This regions holds a very high number of patients suffering from diabetes, obesity, and other chronic illnesses. Asia Pacific, on the other hand, is an emerging market for patient registry software. The high population density and the rapidly improving healthcare infrastructure in this region are generating a greater scope for global players to enter.

Request for Sample Copy of Report @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=5498

Commercial Patient Registry Software Occupies Increasing Portion of Market Revenue

Commercial registry software has consistently been the leading type of patient registry software in the market. By 2023, it is expected to hold a revenue share of 81.3%, which is slightly lower than its 2014 share. The main reason for this is the rapidly growing popularity of public domain registry software.

The currently high popularity of commercial registry software is its ease of scalability, which can allow a large user population to access and add or modify information simultaneously. This feature has proven to be beneficial for players to provide in this burgeoning market. Additionally, commercial registry software is highly reliable in terms of functionalities as well as being flexible in meeting various patient types and customer demands.

Request Report Brochure @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=5498

The key players with offerings in patient registry software on a global scale include Quintiles, Inc., PatientCrossroads, Evado Clinical Solution, and Dacima Software, Inc., and Global Vision Technologies, Inc.

About Us

Transparency Market Research is a next-generation market intelligence provider, offering fact-based solutions to business leaders, consultants, and strategy professionals.

Our reports are single-point solutions for businesses to grow, evolve, and mature. Our real-time data collection methods along with ability to track more than one million high growth niche products are aligned with your aims. The detailed and proprietary statistical models used by our analysts offer insights for making right decision in the shortest span of time. For organizations that require specific but comprehensive information we offer customized solutions through adhoc reports. These requests are delivered with the perfect combination of right sense of fact-oriented problem solving methodologies and leveraging existing data repositories.

TMR believes that unison of solutions for clients-specific problems with right methodology of research is the key to help enterprises reach right decision.

Contact Us

Transparency Market Research

State Tower,

90 State Street, Suite 700

Albany, NY 12207

United States

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Website: www.transparencymarketresearch.com