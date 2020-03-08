Hair Loss & Growth Treatments and Products Consumption Market 2019 New Innovations, Research, Key Business Strategies, Trend and Growth Factor till 2023

Hair loss & growth treatments and products are the products which are the way to treat hair loss and promote hair growth (including hair loss and growth devices, shampoos and conditioners, medicine product like vitamins and supplements). The hair loss & growth treatments and products industry concentration is low; there are more than 1000 brand in the world, and high-end products mainly from America, European and Japan. Each company has its own market channel: pharmacy, cosmetics stores (like Watson); supermarket; direct to consumers etc. All manufactures in the world are committed to the improvement of product. But the quality of the product is always a problem.

The hair loss & growth treatments and products are divided into hair loss and growth devices, shampoos and conditioners, medicine product etc. The production of hair loss and growth devices will reach about 586868 Units in 2016 from 393923 Units in 2011 at an average growth rate of more than 7.00%. HairMax, Capillus and Freedom are the key suppliers in the global hair loss and growth devices. Top three companies took up about 75.54% in 2015. HairMax is the leading manufacturer in hair loss and growth devices industry.

The sales of hair loss & growth treatments and products will reach about 127811 K Units in 2016 from 97880 K Units in 2011 at an average growth rate of more than 5.00%. The concentration of hair loss & growth treatments and products industry is low. Procter & Gamble, L’Oreal, Unilever, Taisho, Shiseido are the key suppliers in the global hair loss & growth treatments and products. Top five companies sales took up about 19.18% of the global market in 2015.

This industry is affected by the economy and policy, so it’s important to put an eye to economic indexes and leaders’ prefer. With the global economic recovery, especially in underdevelopment regions that have a large population and fast economic growth, the need of hair loss & growth products will increase. Over the next five years, projects that Hair Loss & Growth Treatments and Products will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, reach US$ xx million by 2023, from US$ xx million in 2017.

