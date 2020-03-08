Hardware Security Modules Market – Generate Massive Revenue In Upcoming Future 2019–2025
The growth of the market is driven by various factors such as the increase in data breaches and cyberattacks, mandates for HSM manufacturers to comply with internal and external privacy and data security regulations, and effective management of cryptographic keys. The market for USB-based/portable HSM is expected to grow at the highest CAGR between 2017 and 2022.
The global Hardware Security Modules market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on Hardware Security Modules volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Hardware Security Modules market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Gemalto
Thales E-Security
Utimaco
International Business Machines
Futurex
Hewlett Packard Enterprise
ATOS
Yubico
Ultra Electronics
Swift
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
LAN Based
PCle Based
USB Based
Segment by Application
Government
Communication
Industrial
Energy
Retail
Health Care & Life Science
Other
