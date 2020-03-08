Healthcare Satellite Connectivity Market Latest Trends and Future Growth Study by 2025

Healthcare Satellite Connectivity Market: Snapshot

Healthcare has been vastly evolving ever since the last few decades, when technology started playing a crucial role in monitoring and treatment of various disorders and maladies. Telemedicine has been a recently developed method that uses remote sensing techniques for acquiring information about important disorders and other factors that can affect the health of individuals all over the globe.

One such way of utilizing telemedicine is by using satellite connectivity for undertaking actions such as diagnosis, prevention, education, and treatment of maladies affecting people from different regions. Considerable research and development has been made by various businesses in this market, in order to get maximum relevant information. A lot of research has identified key areas where the satellite technology can be efficiently used. These are are mobility of patients, health early warning systems, home healthcare, health education, and management of disasters, emergency situations, and traumatic scenarios. Two primary methodologies cover these areas of work – services for betterment of the masses with the use of healthcare systems, and interconnectivity between different regions for efficient database management and information exchange.

A key trend occurring in the healthcare satellite connectivity sector involves reducing the latency of signals, in order to send and receive information. Doing this has been envisioned to enable faster treatments as well improved transfer of uninterrupted healthcare-based information across various channels. Such improved satellite connectivity is expected to broaden the provision of medicines and treatments even in various rural areas, especially those having less contact with urban regions.

Immense market potential has been observed in healthcare satellite connectivity sector through numerous successful projects carried out all over the world. Telecommunications and integrated applications, Eurisy Conference – Satellite Services for the Future, and Health Care Satellite Account from the Bureau of Economic Analysis, are some of the key initiatives and applications that are associated with the healthcare satellite connectivity market.

Global Healthcare Satellite Connectivity Market: Overview

World over, healthcare systems are increasingly adopting digital technologies to improve the access and quality of healthcare services. Digital technologies have been key enablers for services pertaining to telehealth and telemedicine across urban and rural communities. The access to quality patient care can be severely constrained in remote communities, especially in rural areas, mainly due to the paucity of trained clinicians and the lack of adequate infrastructure. This may be further compromised by the absence of a reliable internet connectivity. Satellite connectivity has increasingly enabled several healthcare centers, including private clinics, to reap the benefits of digital imaging, remote patient monitoring, and e-learning activities among doctors. In recent years, increasing initiatives by public as well as private players to close the gap between the urban and rural healthcare has offered a robust fillip to the market.

Global Healthcare Satellite Connectivity Market: Key Trends

Driven by low-latency benefits and less power outages, the use of satellite connectivity is gaining prominence over terrestrial and cellular connectivity in the delivery of primary, secondary, and tertiary healthcare. The growing healthcare spending on eHealth, telehealth, and telemedicine to improve the quality of patient care is a key factor driving the healthcare satellite connectivity market. The soaring investments by governments in developed and developing regions to adopt digital healthcare technologies has robustly propelled the market. The real-time exchange of electronic medical records (EMRs) and digital pathology images across different geographic locations in order to boost diagnostic and therapeutic outcomes has further catalyzed the market. In addition, the remote monitoring of patients over thousands of miles apart through innovative mHealth (mobile health) services is expected to accentuate the market growth.

Global Healthcare Satellite Connectivity Market: Market Potential

Sustainable and substantial support initiatives by governments in various regions have paved the way for quality healthcare to all and at affordable costs. The Luxembourg Ministry of Foreign and European Affairs announced in April, 2017 that it has entered into a contract with SES, a prominent satellite operator, to manage and support SATMED, a world-renowned eHealth satellite platform through 2020. The contract calls for the continuous developments of SATMED, including its medical tools and applications and data-hosting capabilities. The solution will enable healthcare professionals, including doctors and nurses, present at remote locations to work collaboratively. In addition, SATMED will improve satellite connectivity over resource-poor nations such as the Philippines, Bangladesh, and Africa.

Under the contract, the deployment of the SATMED platform will be as a fully managed service by SES. The internet connectivity, enabled by SES satellite fleet, will enable clinicians and medical professionals to access e-training, EMR, virtual consultation, and video conferencing. The deployment of the platform is also significant as it will support various regional development programs and humanitarian operations in collaborations with NGOs and governmental organizations. Several deployments have already being done successfully in parts of Asia and Africa. The contract is aimed to have worldwide significance as large number of countries, especially in less developed regions, can access quality healthcare. Such innovative e-Health solutions to remote and isolated areas bode well for the healthcare satellite connectivity market.

Global Healthcare Satellite Connectivity Market: Regional Outlook

North America is a prominent market for healthcare satellite connectivity. The substantial growth of the regional market is driven by the presence of high-speed, modern telecommunication technologies and their increasing adoption for delivering healthcare. Several insurance providers are collaborating with the providers of telehealth and telemedicine solutions, which has boosted the regional market. Advancements in critical care and the growing application of digital healthcare technologies among hospitals are expected to catalyze the market. Meanwhile, Asia Pacific is expected to offer lucrative growth avenues for market players in the coming years. Increasing healthcare spending and substantial governmental support in various countries are expected to fuel the regional market.

Global Healthcare Satellite Connectivity Market: Competitive Analysis

Several players are offering intuitive and innovative eHealth solutions for healthcare institutions to gain a competitive edge over others. Leading players are developing customized solutions for a range of telehealth applications. Major market players operating in the healthcare satellite connectivity market include Globalstar, Expedition Communications, X2nSat, SES S.A., Hughes, and Inmarsat plc.

