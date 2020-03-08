Heparin Market is Projected to Expand Significantly at the CAGR of 5.2% From 2016 to 2024

This report provides in-depth country wise analysis of the heparin market in Europe. Stakeholders of this report include manufacturers of heparin products, crude heparin suppliers, heparin processing companies, and new players planning to enter the market.

The report provides qualitative and quantitative analysis of the heparin market in Europe. Qualitative analysis comprises market dynamics, trends, product overview, and country-level market information. Quantitative analysis includes market share held by companies in 2015, market size, and forecast for the heparin market in major countries in Europe such as Germany, France, the U.K., Italy, Spain, Poland, Switzerland, Austria, Hungary, Belgium, Portugal, the Czech Republic, Greece, Slovakia, and Rest of Europe from 2014 to 2024. Market revenue is provided in terms of US$ Mn from 2014 to 2024 along with the compound annual growth rate (CAGR %) from 2016 to 2024 for all the segments, considering 2015 as the base year. The executive summary of the report provides a snapshot of the heparin market in Europe with information on leading segments, country wise market information with respect to the market size, growth rate (CAGR %), and growth factors.

The market overview section comprises impact factors such as drivers, restraints, and opportunities for the heparin market in Europe. These factors would aid the stakeholders in establishing a strong foothold in Europe. Furthermore, the market overview section comprises key industry events, product overview, mortality rate of CVD in Europe, leading causes of death, and country-wise pharmaceutical expenditure. The market attractiveness analysis provides a graphical view comparing the growth and market dynamics in various segments to identify the most attractive market.

Market share analysis is also provided in the competitive landscape section of the report for the year 2015 in terms of value (%). Furthermore, the report analyzes different heparin product types such as unfractionated heparin, low molecular weight heparin, and ultra-low molecular weight heparin. The product type section provides market analysis for different types of heparin in Europe. This includes an overview of product types, indications for use, presence of any biosimilars, market drivers, issues, and regulations amended for its production and use. Prices of products vary based on product type and formulation. Moreover, the heparin market by end-users such as hospitals, blood and stem cell banks, and others has also been analyzed in the report. The report provides average pricing analysis (based on the current prices) to offer an overview of prices of heparin-based pharmaceutical products in the EU (2015 & 2024).

The report provides market analysis for heparin in the major countries in the EU: Germany, France, the U.K., Italy, Spain, Poland, Switzerland, Austria, Hungary, Belgium, Portugal, the Czech Republic, Greece, Slovakia, and Rest of Europe. Market analysis for each of these countries has been provided from 2014 to 2024 along with the CAGR from 2016 to 2024. The market has been estimated for finished heparin formulation and has not considered its APIs. Major factors such as aging population and increasing prevalence of venous thromboembolism (VTE) that propel the market for heparin in Europe are elaborated in the report. This report also covers certain regulations governing the manufacture and import of heparin in some countries.

Major players operating in the heparin market in Europe such as Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd., Leo Pharma, Pfizer, Inc., Sanofi SA, and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. are profiled in this report.

The Europe heparin market is segmented into the following categories:

Europe Heparin Market, by Product

Unfractionated Heparin

Low Molecular Weight Heparin

Ultra-low Molecular Weight Heparin

Europe Heparin Market, by End-user

Hospitals

Blood and Stem Cell Banks

Others

Europe Heparin Market, by Country