High Density Interconnect PCB Market to Display Significant Growth in Terms of Revenue Generation During Forecast Period 2019-2025

Market Highlights

The ever-increasing demand for smaller, faster, and energy-efficient electronics products have triggered the need for more dense PCBs, which could allow more component placements, and shorter distance between them, resulting into greater performance of the electric circuitry. HDI PCB is one such PCB that is much smaller in size than a traditional PCB but more powerful in terms of technology expansion, quality, and speed.

HDI PCB has revolutionized the electronics industry with the development of sophisticated electronic products, which were not possible previously. For instance, in the last two decades, the cellular mobile phone market has experienced tremendous innovation, from simple monochromic display and basic voice call capability to feature rich computing device with high-resolution touch screen, camera, fast internet connectivity, GPS, music player, and many more. Similarly, heavy desktop computers during 1990s are now advanced to faster and smaller laptops with the help of HDI PCBs.

Key Players:

Epec, LLC (US)

TTM Technologies (US)

PCBCART (China)

Millennium Circuits Limited (US)

RAYMING (China)

Mistral Solutions Pvt. Ltd. (India)

SIERRA CIRCUITS, INC. (US)

Advanced Circuits (US)

FUJITSU INTERCONNECT TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED (Japan)

FINELINE Ltd. (Israel)

Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik Aktiengesellschaft (Austria)

Segmentation:

In this study, the HDI PCB market is segmented based on number of high-density interconnection layer, industry vertical, and regions/country. By number of high density interconnection layer, the market is segmented into 1, 2 or more, and all. By industry vertical, the market is segmented into consumer electronics, military and defense, telecom and IT, automotive, manufacturing, medical devices, and others. Finally, the regions covered in this study are North America- US, Canada, and Mexico; Europe- Germany, France, the UK, and the rest of Europe; Asia-Pacific- China, India, Japan, and the rest of Asia-Pacific; and the rest of the world, which includes Middle East and Africa and Latin America.

In the market segment, number of high-density interconnection layer, PCBs containing 2 or more high density interconnection layers are expected to be the larger contributor. However, PCBs containing all high-density interconnection layers are expected to grow with the highest CAGR during the forecast period, 2018-2023.

Among the industry verticals, consumer electronics, and telecom and IT are expected to be the largest contributors while automotive is expected to grow with the highest CAGR from 2018 to 2023. The reason for fastest growth of the retail and consumer goods industry vertical can be attributed to the increasing adoption of online software systems to offer best of breed services to its customers with complete security of their personal data.

Regional Analysis:

The global market for global HDI PCB is estimated to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period from 2018 to 2023. The geographical analysis of the market is studied for North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the rest of the world.

North America is presumed to have significant growth in the HDI PCB market. The US and Canada are the leading countries in the region. The growth is attributed to increase in demand for wearable devices in the healthcare sectors and high demand in the automotive sector. Asia Pacific is also anticipated to be the fastest growing region in the HDI PCB market over the forecast period. India, Japan, South Korea, and China are the leading countries in the HCI PCB market. This is due to the presence of a large number of electronics and semiconductor manufacturers in the region and wide usage of consumer electronics products in the region.

