High Voltage Cables & Accessories Market – Generate Massive Revenue In Upcoming Future 2019–2025

High voltage cables are shielded cables that are mainly used for power transmission at high voltage. They are made up of conductor, conductor shield, insulator, semi-conducting insulation shield, metallic insulation shield, and sheath. High voltage cables generally operate in the range of 60 500 kV.

Asia Pacific is projected to dominate the global market from 2017 to 2022, owing to smart grid investments, increase in power generation capacity, and investments in T&D infrastructure in the region. The manufacturers and service providers in Asia Pacific are focusing and creating huge prospects in this service industry. Governments, private producers and service providers, and cables and accessories manufacturers are continuously trying to integrate their existing technologies and develop new ones extensively to increase the capacity of high voltage transmission and reduce the impact of high voltage transmission near residential areas.

The global High Voltage Cables & Accessories market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on High Voltage Cables & Accessories volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall High Voltage Cables & Accessories market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Prysmian

Nexans

General Cable

Sumitomo Electric

Southwire

LS Cable & System

Furukawa Electric

Riyadh Cable

Elsewedy Electric

Condumex

NKT Cables

FarEast Cable

Shangshang Cable

Jiangnan Cable

Baosheng Cable

Hanhe Cable

Okonite

Synergy Cable

Taihan

TF Cable

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

AC power cable

DC power cable

Cable Joints

Segment by Application

Utility

Industrial

Wind and Solar



