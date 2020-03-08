Industry Dynamics: Global Virtual data storage Market – New Era Of Industry & Forecast 2017-2025

Significant shift from traditional ways of working to technological advanced setup has triggered demand for various advanced platforms and storage facilities. Virtual data storage is one platform that has gained huge attention in the last couple of years. People dealing with fundraising, financial transactions, due diligence for mergers & acquisitions, strategic partnerships, IPO, audits, board communications, IP management, and secure document sharing widely use virtual data rooms. Moreover, growing need for secure and easy methods to store critical data and the need to transfer files at ease has spurred demand in the global virtual data storage market.

Recent Developments Seen in Global Virtual Data Storage Market Include:

One of the recent development took place in Intralinks, a global leading virtual data room (VDR) provider who entered into a partnership with Capco – a consultancy company dedicated to the financial services industry. After this strategic alliance, Intralinks will use strategic platform to help Capco for thousands of its users across its business to work collectively in a secure manner with an easy-to-manage centralized administration.

Another example is of Citrix Systems Inc. that is focusing on expanding its portfolio to deliver virtual desktops, apps, and mobile apps with advanced secure access to software-as-a-service apps. This content will be accessible via Citrix Workspace app, unified digital workspace for organizations first of its type.

Other companies in the global virtual data storage market such as Vault Room, Inc., Drooms GmbH, Merrill Corporation, RR Donnelley, and HighQ Solutions Limited are also engaged in developing advanced services or are investing in strategic alliance with other players to get a stronger hold in the market.

Virtual data storage is a new business replica which includes different types of concepts such as virtualization, management and design of distributed applications which allow flexible data access. Virtual data storage mainly used for data storing, data editing and managing data with the help of using networks of remote servers and personal computers. Rising need of data storing for big data analysis is booming the market of virtual data storage and is expected a significant growth during the forecast period. Managing and backing up data in a large business unit is a difficult task. In spite of the rising in power and storage capability of computers, prices of maintaining and storing data remains high. In addition, different types of solution and technologies have developed to defeat this problem and in the end they developed into virtual data storage systems.

The global virtual data storage market is growing rapidly and is expected a significant growth during the forecast period. Owing to the rising need for the speedy transaction, improved accessibility and instant document access is driving the growth of the virtual data storage market globally. The installation of virtual data storage systems helps to secure data exchange between two parties. In addition, rise in demand of virtual storage for its cost efficient and time savings in nature is expected a significant growth during the forecast period. The rising number of transactions such as the online deals and cross-border transactions among others that need high bandwidth are anticipated to booming the demand for the virtual data storage systems during the forecast period. The elimination of the physical data storage barriers, such as papers for documentation, narrow bandwidth and cost of travel among others are some of the main factors anticipated to enhance the growth of the virtual data storage during the forecast period. Additionally, virtual data storage can deliver remote monitoring and the possibility to control most of the equipment which is connected to the virtual world. Therefore, most of the new devices by default have their physical form as well as virtual profile. The ongoing technological advancement in the virtual data storage industry is acting as an opportunity for the market. For instance; the new virtual data storage systems has numerous benefits such as easy access to additional space, secure storage solution, easy accessible files and others.

The global virtual data storage market is segmented in three categories: by service, by component and by end users. By services the market of virtual data storage can be divided into private, hybrid and public. By component the market is segmented by networking infrastructure, computing systems and storage systems. In terms of end user, the market of virtual data storage can be divided into BFSI, manufacturing, healthcare, telecommunication and ITs, media and entertainment and retail among others.

By geography the global virtual data storage market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East and Africa. Asia Pacific is expecting the fastest growth due to the rising economics such as India and China. Demand for data storing and maintaining is showing the fastest growth in Asia Pacific during the forecast period. North America and Europe is showing a significant market share over the years. Middle East and Africa has shown a remarkable growth in virtual data storage market followed by Latin America in recent years. Urbanization from developed and developing countries is also ensuing to the growth of global virtual data storage market.

.The key players participating in the virtual data storage market are RR Donnelley (Illinois, USA), Drooms GmbH (Frankfurt, Germany), CapLinked, Inc. (California, U.S.A), Vault Room, Inc. (Texas, U.S.A.), Merrill Corporation (Minnesota, U.S.A.), Intralinks Holdings, Inc. (New York, U.S.A.), and HighQ Solutions Limited (London, U.K.) among others.

