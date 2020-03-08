Inner Bulk Liners Market Is Expected to Witness Rapid Expansion by the End of 2027

Inner bulk liners are used in big multilayer bags, corrugated box, multilayers paper or woven sacks. The inner bulk liners have a strong and leak-free sealing. Inner bulk liners act as strong barrier against pests, insects or any outside contaminants. Manufacturers can depend on the inner bulk liners for the maintaining freshness and taste of their food or beverage product for a long time. Inner bulk liners also provide uniformity for a comparatively more secure stacking. They are also available in a wide range of sizes to be suitable for a variety of applications. Most of the inner bulk liners are hermetically sealed. Virgin plastic resins and FDA approved materials are used for the manufacture of inner bulk liners. Polypropylene film and polypropylene fabric are used to make the liquid inner bulk liners.

Inner Bulk Liners Market: Market Dynamics

The demand for customized packaging solutions across the globe is fueling the growth of inner bulk liners market. The liberalization of foreign trade policies of several closed economies coupled with the increasing import and export of FMCG & FMCD products (fast-moving consumer goods and fast-moving consumer durables), is also a contributing factor for the growing demand of inner bulk liners. The emergence along with the boom of mushrooming e-commerce startups around the globe require safe and fast logistic services.

Inner bulk lines ensure the safety of the products in fast moving vehicles and also during loading & unloading of the goods; thereby accelerating the market growth. The superior humid control of the inner bulk liners makes it ideal for water transport of goods and thus contributes to the market growth. However, the difficulty in the recycling of inner bulk liners is restraining the growth of its market. Inner bulk liners are made up of non-biodegradable materials and thus reducing the pollution caused by them is a challenge. Inner bulk liners help buyers and vendors both in the reduction of the overall packaging costs; thus they have high growth potential; as almost all the businesses across the globe are trying to minimize costs so that they can maintain and increase the profit margins. The inner skin of the inner bulk liners is multi-layered and possesses different barrier characteristics. One of the current trends is that the inner bulk liners are being manufactured in various designs to fit the requirements of importers, exporters, customs authorities, C & F agents, and 3PL service providers.

Inner Bulk Liners Market: Market Segmentation

The global inner bulk liners market can be segmented on the basis of end-use industries:

Foods & Beverages

Automobiles

Building Materials

Chemicals

It can be segmented on the basis physical state of products being stored:

Solid (dry)

Liquid

It can also be segmented on the basis of the type of products:

Food products

Non-food products

Inner Bulk Liners Market: Segmentation Overview

The liquid bulk container liner is used to protect liquid products during their storage and transportation in sea containers. Liquid inner bulk liners are suitable for a broad range of liquid products whether they are food or non-food liquid products. Liquid food products include alcohol, concentrates, fruit juices, mineral water, vegetable oils, and wines, etc. Non-food liquid items include crude oils, detergents, emulsions, lubricants, natural latex and printing inks etc.

The dry bulk liners act as contamination free and sterile barrier between the product and the interior of the container. Dry bulk liners ensure a comfortable and safe environment for storage as well as transportation of a variety of goods. Products include chemical, food-grade, non-food-grade, industrial, pharmaceutical and mineral products. Dry bulk liners are used in food-grade products such as beans, cereals, grains, nuts, peas, seeds and other small fractions (flour, sugar, starch, etc.). Dry bulk liners are used in non-food grade products such as solid acids, polymers, pellets, fertilizers, construction materials, colorants, aluminum powder and animal feeds, etc.

Inner Bulk Liners Market: Regional Outlook

The global inner bulk liners market geographically is segmented as North America, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Latin America, Asia-Pacific excluding Japan, Japan, and Middle East & Africa. North America and Europe hold a significant market share of inner bulk liners market owing to the demand for advanced packaging solutions. Furthermore, the increase in R & D activities related to packaging technologies, wherein inner bulk liners have emerged as useful packaging products, aids in boosting the growth of inner bulk liners market in the region. The market in the APEJ region is more inclined towards growing demand for inner bulk liners because of the increasing foreign trade in and across the region.

Inner Bulk Liners Market: Prominent Players

Some of the prominent players in the global inner bulk liners market are:

Tufbag

Marsol Group

Bulk-Flow

Thrace Group

Vishakha PolyFab Pvt. Ltd.

