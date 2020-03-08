Legionella Testing Market 2025 : Evolved As A Significant Component Of Industry

Global Legionella Testing Market: Snapshot

Legionellosis is a respiratory disease caused by gram negative Legionella bacteria. At times, the bacteria cause a lung infection similar to pneumonia, known as Legionnaires disease. The bacteria is also capable of triggering a less serious infection called Pontiac fever, which shows signs similar to flu, such as fever, cough, shortness of breath, muscle aches, and headaches. These symptoms usually begin around one week after being exposed to the bacteria, though in some exceptional cases it can take longer for the symptoms to manifest.

The global legionella testing market is anticipated to grow rapidly in the coming years. One of the key factors driving the growth of the market is the growing aging population. For instance, according to the World Health Organization (WHO), it has been anticipated that the global geriatric population, which was approximately 524 million in 2010, is projected to reach nearly 2 billion by 2050. Geriatric individuals are more likely to contract legionella infections due to their weakened immune systems, making the factor vital for the global legionella testing market.

The global legionella testing market was valued at US$193.9 mn in 2017 and is likely to exhibit a robust 9.4% CAGR from 2017-2025, rising to a valuation of US$398.7 mn.

Diagnostic Labs Likely to Dominate Demand due to Growing Investment

By test type, the global legionella testing market is dominated by urinary antigen test (UAT), which is expected to hold a major share in the market in terms of revenue in the 2017-2025 forecast period, as it offers early diagnosis of the disease. The availability of advanced antigen detection facilities has driven the utility of the urinary antigen test to the global legionella testing market.

By application, the clinical testing methods segment is anticipated to hold a major share in the legionella testing market. By end user, the diagnostic lab segment is anticipated to hold a major share in the market. The latter is driven by the steady rise in government investment in the healthcare sector in developing countries, which has led to steady availability of funding for medical research purposes. The rising private investment in the pharmaceuticals sector in developed countries is also crucial for the legionella testing market, as it has driven investment in diagnostic technologies.

Asia Pacific to Exhibit Threefold Growth over 2017-2025 Forecast Period

By region, the global legionella testing market has been divided into North America, Europe, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. North America dominated the global legionella testing market in 2016, followed by Europe. Asia Pacific is a rapidly growing market, but has a larger local market, which has eroded the profit margin of the global legionella testing market. Increase in baby boomer population and technological advancements are expected to drive the market in the next few years.

The market in Asia Pacific is projected to expand at a robust 14.1% CAGR during the 2017-2025 forecast period due to rising awareness about legionella testing and adoption of new techniques, growing healthcare infrastructure, and rising medical tourism. The valuation of the Asia Pacific market for legionella testing is likely to grow close to threefold over the forecast period, with the market expected to rise from US$42 mn to US$121.1 mn. The North America legionella testing market is likely to dominate global figures, with the market’s revenue valuation likely to reach US$141.8 mn by 2025.

Key players operating in the global legionella testing market are IDEXX Laboratories, Inc., Becton, Dickinson and Company, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., BioMérieux Inc., and Qiagen N.V. among others.

