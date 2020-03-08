Lithium Ion Battery Cathodes Market Growth, Industry Research & Forecasts 2019-2024

Researchmoz added Most up-to-date research on “Lithium Ion Battery Cathodes: Market Shares, Strategies, and Forecasts, Worldwide, 2019 to 2024” to its huge collection of research reports.

The Lithium Ion Battery Cathodes market report focuses on Major Leading Industry Players, providing info like company profiles, product type, application and regions, production capacity, ex-factory price, gross margin, revenue, market share and speak to info. Upstream raw materials and instrumentation and downstream demand analysis is additionally administrated. The Lithium Ion Battery Cathodes market business development trends and selling channels square measure analyzed. From a global perspective, It also represents overall Lithium Ion Battery Cathodes industry size by analyzing qualitative insights and historical data.

The 2019 study has 250 pages, 119 tables and figures. Worldwide markets are poised to achieve continuing growth as the advantages brought by using new materials are used to decrease the cost of producing lithium ion batteries. The customization achieved by reducing the quantity of cobalt proportionally inside the cathode is a significant market growth driver.

Lithium-ion Batteries at $100/kWh Make EVs Cheaper Than Traditional Gas-Powered Vehicles. As the new cathode technologies are applied to lithium ion batteries, the cost of lithium ion batteries will continue to decrease. Lithium-ion batteries aim to cost $100/kWh, – a cost that makes EVs cheaper than traditional gas-powered vehicles. Companies are targeting between $80/kWh and $100/kWh. Realistically companies will likely approach $100/kWh.

NMC lithium battery cathode materials are used for electric vehicles. As the cathode markets develop toward NMC, it is clear the LFP favored by Chinese manufacturers, not suitable for electric vehicles will lose market share. Current NMC ternary lithium-ion batteries from South Korean and Japanese makers typically employ a ratio of 60% nickel to 20% manganese, and 20% cobalt (6:2:2), but as that ratio moves to 8:1:1 in 2018 and beyond, the cathode is a key element in achieve vast cost efficiencies.

On the basis of product, the market is primarily split into

Cobalt

Manganese

Nickel Cobalt Manganese (NMC)

Lithium Iron Phosphate (LFP)

Worldwide Lithium Ion Battery cathodes have many applications. On the basis on the end users/application, this report covers

Electric Vehicles

Drones, UAV, UUV

Power Tools

Smart Phone Equipment

Consumer Electronics Products

Other

Worldwide Lithium Ion Battery cathode market at $7 billion market in 2018, is expected to reach $58.8 billion by 2024.

Companies Profiled

Sumitomo Metal Mining (SMM), Panasonic, BASF, Umicore, NEI Corporation, LG, Argonne National Labs, Easpring, Mitsubishi Chemical, Reshine, Long Power Systems, Targray, Toda Kogyo, Fujitsu, Pulead, JFE Chemical, Samsung, Hitachi Chemical

