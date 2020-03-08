Low Power Wide Area Network Market Key Players, Latest Trends, Future Strategies And Growth Forecast Till 2025

Low power wide area network is a wireless telecommunication technology which is adopted by most of the organizations for long range communication. Low power wide area network technology is mainly used for interconnecting devices with low bandwidth connectivity to improve range and power efficiency. Low power wide area network technologies are designed for the purpose of machine to machine networking (M2M). Additionally, low power wide area network supports more devices over a large coverage area with greater power efficiency and lower cost. Low power wide area network has better operating capabilities than consumer mobile technology.

The low power wide area network has several industrial and commercial applications such as smart cities & buildings, and transportation.

Low Power Wide Area Network Market: Drivers and Challenges

The major factor driving the growth of low power wide area network is the rise in adoption of machine to machine communication and minimized cost associated with its system is expected to boost industry demand. The implementation of low power wide area network with internet of things (IoT) is another major factor which is responsible for the market growth of low power wide area network market in positive manner. Additionally, it also offers applications that have long battery lives and low data rates.

Lack of governance and security concerns are the major restraints which are affecting the growth of low power wide area network market.

Low Power Wide Area Network Market: Segmentation

Segmentation of low power wide area network on the basis of services:

Professional services

Managed services

Segmentation of low power wide area network based on technology

Weightless

Sigfox

Lorawan

Other

Segmentation of low power wide area network on the basis of verticals:

Healthcare

Industrial manufacturing

Oil and Gas

Consumer Electronics

Wearable

Transport

Utilities

Others

Low Power Wide Area Network Market: Key Players

Some of the key players of low power wide area network market are: Sigfox SA, Semtech Corporation, Loriot, Nwave Technologies, Waviot, Actility, Ingenu Inc., Link Labs Inc., Weightless SIG, Senet, Vodafone Group Plc., ZTE Corporation, Haystack technologies and GSMA.

