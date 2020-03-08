Maritime Satellite Communication Market Is Expected to Witness Gradual Growth Over the Forecast Period 2017-2027

Maritime satellite communication system market is growing significantly due to increase in need of reliable data communication across remote marine regions. The scope of maritime satellite communication has increased due to rise in operational efficiency and on board security. It is used in various applications like naval forces, merchant navy and coastal fields.

The three main components of very small aperture technology are satellite, central hub and number of smaller nodes. These components are placed at various remote location connected together in either star or mesh topology using satellite network. Moreover, if there is need to implement additional network in the current network, it is done by network operation center (NOC) at central hub.

Maritime Satellite Communication: Drivers and Challenges

The major factor driving the adoption of modern technologies such as very small aperture terminal (VSAT) and maritime satellite communication (MSS) due to its improved communication reliability. Very small aperture terminal technology is widely adopted by naval forces and coastal security due to its enhanced characteristics such as easy to install, cheaper and smaller in size. High-end security solutions of VSAT technology are used to protect from seaborne threats and obstructions, it is another major driving factor for the growth of maritime satellite communication system market.

The major restrains faced by maritime satellite communication system are due to high initial installment cost and rain attenuation. However, due to advancement in technologies such as internet lease line and 4G cellular, to cope up with these rapidly changing technology is another major challenge faced by many maritime satellite communication system vendors.

Maritime Satellite Communication: Segmentation

Segmentation on the basis of type

Very small aperture terminal (VSAT)

Mobile Satellite Services (MSS)

Segmentation on the basis of Service

Video

Data

Voice

Tracking and Monitoring

Segmentation on the basis of end user

Merchant Shipping

Fishing

Passenger ships

Leisure Vessels

Offshore

Maritime Satellite Communication: Regional Overview

Presently, North America and Asia pacific regions are holding largest market share of maritime satellite communication system due to rapid adoption and deployment of low cost cloud solutions. The adoption of IT network and satellite communication for shipping and offshore industry is also impacting the market of maritime satellite communication system in positive manner in these region.

The market of maritime satellite communication is witnessing slow growth rate in the regions of Latin America and African regions, due to slow technological adoption of communication system.

Maritime Satellite Communication: Key Players

Some of the key players of Maritime Satellite communication system market are: Inmarsat communications, Iridium communications, Thuraya Telecommunications Company, Hughes Network System LLC., KVH Industries, VIASAT, Harris Caprock, Royal Imetech N.V. and Globecomm Systems.

